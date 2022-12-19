Billie Eilish hosts star-studded concert as she celebrates 21st birthday with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford The star celebrated on stage

Billie Eilish is celebrating more than just the holidays this festive season! The star is officially 21-years-old.

MORE: Amy Robach's GMA3 stand-in reveals difficult health diagnosis live on air

The singer rang in her milestone birthday the best way she knows how, by performing on stage in her home city of Los Angeles.

Though she has hundreds of performances under her belt at this point, her latest was extra special, as she celebrated her big day alongside those closest to her.

WATCH: Billie Eilish opens up about 'exhausting' syndrome

Loading the player...

MORE: Today's Dylan Dreyer brings fans to tears with an emotional update on Al Roker

Billie was joined by her family as well as new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, of Sweater Weather and The Neighbourhood fame, on stage at Inglewood, California's Kia Forum Friday night.

She was performing the final concert of her three Hometown Encore shows, when she was surprised with a cake brought by her brother, fellow musician Finneas, and her boyfriend.

The singer received a wave of applause and cheer from concert goers after blowing out her candles, and she joked she still needed to wait two days until she could drink, noting that it was "[expletive] unbelievable," she would be officially 21.

She celebrated among friends, family, and thousands of fans

Also in attendance during the show was Donald Glover, whose musical pseudonym is Childish Gambino, as well as singer Khalid, who Billie has collaborated with before.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton reveals she's taking a break from GMA3 amid show shakeup

MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence following final episodes of Harry & Meghan

The now 21-year-old also took to Instagram to commemorate her birthday, sharing a hilarious photo of herself as a child.

The star shared quite the fitting photo

The throwback sees a young, and blonde, Billie, hysterically crying in front of a pastel-hued, unicorn-themed birthday cake.

Her fans couldn't believe just how quickly the milestone birthday came around, and wished her a very happy birthday, taking to the comments section under the post to write: "Time is FLYING, weren't u just like 15 ??" and: "Enjoy your age Billie," as well as: "Billie Happy 21 birthday! We love you!!!!!" with another fan also adding: "You are perfect."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.