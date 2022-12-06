Billie Eilish opens up about embracing more 'masculine' in her style The Happier Than Ever singer has quite the distinct identity

Billie Eilish has made a name for herself not just because of her immense talent as a singer-songwriter, but also because of her sense of style.

The singer has embraced an almost genderless form of style over the years, opting for baggier silhouettes and more casual clothing over form-fitting dresses and styles.

VIDEO: Billie Eilish's poolside message

While she does tend to veer into more classically feminine styles from time to time, she opened up in a recent interview with BBC about how the opposite would more often be the case.

"I feel the most powerful when I feel masculine in my life," she stated. "And I also can find power in femininity. It's kind of a balance of both."

When asked what she meant by "masculine," she clarified: "I don't know, depending on how I walk and stand and my clothes and my face and my jewelry and my fingers.

"Everything that I am, day-to-day, I like to feel more masculine than feminine, it just makes me feel better."

Billie has embraced more of a gender-neutral, masculine form of style

The Bad Guy singer added that she'd struggled with it for a long time because she "wanted to feel feminine and like it," but never really did.

Billie continued that it was about finding moments where she could embrace a feminine identity and still feel good about herself.

She even looked to her attire during the interview, wearing a "tighter shirt, a low-cut shirt," which her younger self would've resisted. "But I like it, and it makes me feel good now."

The 20-year-old further elaborated on possessing the "power" to make such choices and have that to hold, exemplified by the tune Your Power on her sophomore record.

The singer says she delves into feminine silhouettes when she "feels good" in them

"It's really hard to have this much power, just in general," she stated. "It's hard to have power and it's really hard when you really don't have any power and suddenly you have a lot of power.

"It's hard not to take advantage of it and abuse it. Besides what the song's about, that goes for everything in life."

