Davina McCall's new PJs are perfect for date night this Valentine's Day

We will be the first to admit, we love pretty much anything Davina McCall wears. Between her everyday casual style and her TV looks, the presenter can do no wrong in our eyes - so best believe it when we saw her in these pyjamas, we knew they were a good find.

Davina looks effortlessly gorgeous in the Chelsea Peers Pyjama Set

Perfect for those staying in this Valentine's day, these PJs will give your cosy, romantic date night the Valentine's oomph it needs, while of course ensuring you remain comfortable - has a date night outfit ever sounded so good?!

SHOP NOW: The best pyjamas for women all year round

Not just limited to Valentine's day however, this set would also make a great Galentine's gift for one of the girls, and with its pretty ladybird and heart shaped design and super soft organic cotton, you can be sure it will get constant year-round wear.

Get The Look

Organic Cotton Ladybird Heart Print Pyjamas, £35, Chelsea Peers

Davina's PJs are currently available in all sizes and cost just £35. if shorts aren't for you, you can also get them in a trouser version.

SHOP NOW: The Best Valentine's Day Pyjamas

So do yourself a favour, and have these PJs ordered in time for 14 February - you won’t regret it.

