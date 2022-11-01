We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden always looks nothing less than perfect, and she blew fans away with a sultry photoshoot that was shared on Tuesday.

The stunning photos were shared by multipurpose brand JD Williams, and even though the shots were taken to promote an air fryer, Amanda still looked absolutely gorgeous. In one image, the Heart Radio presenter sat with her legs apart, showcasing how beautifully toned they were, resting on stiletto heel on the top of the cooking device.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's looks flawless in clingy cashmere as she makes a confession

The mum-of-two was modelling a black faux-fur coat that suited her perfectly, and her face lit up with some striking makeup.

The second photo saw both of her legs resting on the air fryer, and she had swapped out her coat for an equally as elegant one, that featured a faux-fur lining instead.

The caption read: "@noholdenback knows how to secure the fastest selling kitchen gadget of 2022.

Amanda dazzled in her daring look

"They're selling so fast Amanda stamped her claim to this season's most wanted kitchen gadget, The Ninja Air Fryer. It has been reputed to dramatically reduce energy consumption versus a traditional oven and is healthier too, as it air frys so reduces the need for cooking with fat.

"Hot on the heels of our very own Amanda, how about having the chance to WIN an 11-in-1 6L Ninja Foodi? Its currently on sale priced at £279.99.⁠ "

Fans went wild in the comments over the incredible photos, with many sharing strings of heart emojis.

Ninja Foodi 6L Air Fryer 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker, £279.99, JD Williams

One complimented: "You look stunning," while a second teased: "New picture ideas for the socials!"

Last week, Amanda channelled Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn as she stunned in a satin amber and gold patterned V-neck blouse looked wonderful tucked into her high-waisted, flared trousers.

The 51-year-old opted for a burgundy gel manicure and black smoky eye makeup which offset all the lovely warm golden-orange shades in her outfit.

