Amanda Holden looked the picture of health – and wore the most gorgeous dress – as she glowed in new photos that she shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

The glamorous blonde posed alongside her friends and colleagues Ashley Roberts and Alesha Dixon, wearing a slinky black number with a slit to the thigh, allowing the singer and presenter to showcase her toned legs.

The mum-of-two kept her look simple, teaming the frock with black heels and wearing her thick locks in loose waves.

Ashley also looked stunning in a body con PVC outfit complete with miniskirt while Alesha modelled timeless beauty in a pretty pastel tailored suit.

The photos were taken at an early celebration for Amanda's 52nd birthday, although the special day isn't until 16 February.

They proved once again that the star always looks fabulous but she showed a different side earlier in the weekend, when she posted a touching throwback photo featuring her rarely-seen sister, Deborah.

Amanda stunned in her birthday look

The BGT judge delighted followers with the previously unseen photo of herself posing alongside her younger sister. With her hair tied up in playful bunches, the glam celeb looked unrecognisable in her baby-faced snapshot.

In the adorable picture, Amanda wore a baby blue pocket dress, knee-high socks and a knitted pink and white striped jumper.

Her sister, Deborah, meanwhile, melted hearts in a bold mustard-yellow knit and a pleated tartan skirt.

The star is always so glam

Sharing the snap with her followers, Amanda wrote: "Here I am with my sister @deblholden... I think I'm around five or six. I played hard and always had a plaster on my knee".

She continued: "My childhood was amazing in that I felt so free. I honestly remember endless, sunny days playing out in the fields behind the housing estate we lived on and never coming indoors until we heard my mum screeching tea was ready and banging her saucepan out the back door."

