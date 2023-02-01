Amanda Holden sends fans wild with sultry lingerie photo - and wow! The BGT judge is a mother-of-two

Amanda Holden recently revealed that she "hates wearing clothes" and on Wednesday the star delighted fans with an ultra-sultry lingerie photo.

In the stunning photograph shared to Instagram, the mother-of-two resembled a glowing goddess as she posed in a cranberry-hued bralette set.

Despite the chilly London weather, the TV star boasted a gorgeous tan which did well to accentuate her incredibly svelte figure.

Oozing confidence, Amanda, 51, could be seen reclining on a black and white striped chair, with one hand supporting her head.

The presenter looked flawless

As for hair and makeup, Amanda styled her honey blonde locks in bouncy waves and opted for a touch of sunkissed makeup in the form of smokey eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a glossy nude lip. For added glamour, the star finished off her glam getup with a sleek white manicure.

Sharing the snapshot with her Instagram followers, Amanda included the caption: "#ad New lingerie from @jdwilliamsuk [heart emoji] It's a yes from me! #valentinesday".

Amanda boasts an enviable figure

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an array of positive messages. "Wish I had your figure, you look stunning," gushed one follower, whilst a second remarked: "You're very tanned," followed by a heart eye emoji.

A third commented: "You look fabulous," and a fourth added: "Wow! You look amazing!"

Amanda's red-hot photoshoot comes after the celeb shared a sneak peek of one of her BGT looks on Sunday night. Amanda, who often sparks Ofcom complaints from ITV viewers thanks to her revealing sense of style, looked drop dead gorgeous in a white strappy number, which came complete with matching gloves.

The mother-of-two looked chic in white

The star's angelic dress stood out from the crowds thanks to its ruched corset and plunging neckline. As for accessories, Amanda completed her head-to-toe white ensemble with a pair of glossy white stilettos and a pair of silver hoop earrings.

"London you delivered @bgt 2023," Amanda captioned her string of Instagram uploads.

Her followers were loving the look, likening Amanda to an angel in her all-white ensemble. One wrote: "Heavenly," while another branded her "angelic".

