Amanda Holden looks unrecognisable in touching throwback photo with rarely-seen sister The BGT presenter is a mother-of-two

Amanda Holden sparked a sweet fan reaction on Saturday with a touching throwback photo featuring her rarely-seen sister, Deborah.

Over on Instagram, the BGT judge delighted followers with an unseen photo of herself posing alongside her younger sister. With her hair tied up in playful bunches, the glam celeb looked unrecognisable in her baby-faced snapshot.

In the adorable picture, Amanda, 51, could be seen wearing a baby blue pocket dress, knee-high socks and a knitted pink and white striped jumper. Her sister, Deborah, meanwhile, melted hearts in a bold mustard-yellow knit and a pleated tartan skirt.

Sharing the snap with her followers, Amanda included the caption: "Here I am with my sister @deblholden... I think I'm around five or six. I played hard and always had a plaster on my knee".

Amanda with her sister, Deborah

She continued: "My childhood was amazing in that I felt so free. I honestly remember endless, sunny days playing out in the fields behind the housing estate we lived on and never coming indoors until we heard my mum screeching tea was ready and banging her saucepan out the back door."

Reinforcing Princess Kate's Shaping Us campaign, the blonde beauty went on to say: "That freedom, the ability to use my imagination to my heart's content and always being encouraged to follow my dreams are what shaped me from 0-5 and beyond. Those early years are super important in a child's life".

The presenter and her daughter Lexi at the 2022 Fashion Awards

Fans were quick to support Amanda, with one writing: "Sounds like my childhood, always in the fields making mud pies and playing in the stream," whilst a second noted: "Lovely memories and Early Childhood is such an important stage of any child's life".

Bowled over by their adorable nature, a third commented: "Awww such little cuties," and a fourth chimed: "OMG! Super cute," followed by a trio of heart emojis.

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales launched her new early years campaign titled Shaping Us. Her latest project aims to improve society's understanding of the importance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole.

The royal travelled to Leeds

Princess Kate said: "The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives.

"It affects everything from our ability to form relationships and thrive at work, to our mental and physical well-being as adults and the way we parent our own children."

