Hailey Bieber rocks leather corset top for girls' night with Kendall Jenner - and we want it

Hailey Bieber rocks leather corset top for girls' night with Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber totally floored fans on Wednesday after rocking a halter bustier for her girls' night with model Kendall Jenner.

The wife of Justin Bieber looked sensational in the leather corset-top that a featured waist-snatching design, low neckline and flattering halter straps. The supermodel paired her look with low rise jeans and dainty gold jewellery, letting her beachy blonde hair fall to her shoulders.

With her husband Justin Bieber currently on his Justice World Tour, Hailey took headed for a night out at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The blonde beauty was spotted rocking a jaw-dropping fit, teaming her noughties-inspired ensemble with a statement orange-and-black leather trench.

Hailey styled her look with daring cowgirl boots and her go-to Bottega Veneta quilted purse. Taking to Instagram to share photos of her outfit, the star simply captioned her photo "cheers".

Hailey rocked the leather bustier with low rise jeans and cowgirl boots

"This GLAM," commented one fan, as another wrote: "DAMMMNNNNNNN." Other fans of her look penned: "Oh my god YES," and "Fierce."

If you're loving Hailey's y2k look, she's wearing the 'Mara' corset top from cult fashion brand Miaou.

Corset tops came on our radar back when the first series of Bridgerton landed on Netflix, yet Hailey's fire look proves the trend is here to stay. Click for our edit of corset bustiers we're crushing on this season.

The star accessorised with delicate gold jewellery

Hailey caused quite the Internet storm last week after sharing her signature 'pizza toast' recipe on TikTok. What may sound simple is actually an ultra-indulgent, mouthwatering meal consisting of truffle oil, fresh burrata, warm marinara and juicy tomatoes layered on pillowy sourdough.

First posted on Hailey's TikTok account, fans have been quick to jump on the trend, with several swooning over the thought that Justin Bieber also dines out on this dish. Hailey's TikTok video, which gained almost 2 million views in just 24 hours, takes fans through the model's step-by-step process of making her favourite lunch.

Fans were quick to comment on the recipe video, rushing to share their love for the Italian-inspired dish. "Watch everyone try this now like the Gigi Hadid vodka pasta or Emily Mariko's salmon rice bowl," commented one viewer.

