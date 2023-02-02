Love Samie from Love Island’s designer necklace? We’ve found it – and the best lookalikes too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Love Island bombshell Samie is giving us the drama with her recent recoupling with Kai, but she’s giving us major Gemma Owen déjà vu as all anyone wants to know is, where is Samie from Love Island’s necklace from?

Rewind back to last year and Gemma Owen’s vintage Tiffany’s necklace becamse a viral sensation with everyone desperate to get their hands on one – or at least a great lookalike. (Luckily we found loads to shop here).

Love Island viewers are obsessed with bombshell Samie's designer necklace

Samie’s necklace is a stunning Tory Burch chain, costing £310. The necklace, which has sadly sold out, is called the ‘Miller Pave Necklace’ and features a pave chain dotted with the Tory Burch logo.

Tory Burch Miller Pave Necklace, £310

Keep an eye on it incase Samie’s necklace comes back in stock, but if you can’t wait, you could treat yourself to a similar Tory Burch necklace for £190.

Tory Burch Miller Stud Necklace, £190, FARFETCH

The Miller Stud features the same charms but with a solid gold chain, for an ultra glam look. If you love Samie’s style (and we’re not just talking about her flirting style) then you’re in luck, as there’s plenty of incredible lookalikes of Sami’s necklace for a fraction of the cost.

Tory Burch Delicate Necklace, £67.75, Etsy

Head over to Etsy for similar versions of Samie’s must-have accessory some of which are Tory Burch retired designs.

We love this Wanderlust choker, with small discs for the LI look.

Wanderlust Choker Necklace, £45, John Lewis

For something a little different, Estella Bartlett’s features hanging discs.

Sun Charm Chain, £44, Estella Bartlett

As does Accessorize’s pave disc chain, with delicate charms on an equally as delicate chain.

Sparkle Station necklace, £18, Accessorize

NOW SHOP

Love Island's Zara is a goddess in diamante mini dress

How to transform your garden into the Love Island villa

Maya Jama amazes in vintage corset and WOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.