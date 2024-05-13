Cat Deeley's £50 lace-up flat pointy shoes look SO good and they'll go with literally everything this summer

Cat Deeley looked uber stylish on Monday's This Morning, rocking a cute little prim and proper Self Portrait co-ord that's sadly sold out.

A well as her adorable little summer co-ord, my eyes darted straight to her shoes. I expected a pair of cute strappy sandals or a pair of pointy stilettos, but no, that wasn't the case. The 47-year-old TV presenter opted for a pair of flat laceup shoes from River Island, and yes, they only cost £50.

The cream boho-style flats feature a floral cut out pattern and a scallop hem. These would look awesome with a pair of jeans or with a cute little summer dress. The pointy toe is very on-trend and the shoes tie up with an ankle strap. They also give me major Isabel Marant vibes.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat Deeley showing off her look of the day for hosting duties

I'm a loyal shopper of River Island and I'm a big fan of the shoes - especially in summer - and these are going straight on my workwear wish list.

If you work in an office you'll know how tricky it is to choose shoes for work. You might not be able to wear sandals, and you might feel a bit uncomfortable showing off your pedi in the office, these will work perfectly with midi dresses, suits and even your jeans if you have a more relaxed office environment.

But they shoes are not just for the office. These will be fantastic for running errands and if you're not really a ballet flat kind of person, these might just be for you.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock This photo shows off Cat Deeley's cream flat shoes to perfection

While I'm not comparing Cat with This Morning's former TV presenter Holly Willoughby, it has been interesting to see how Cat has made the sofa her own with her unique sense of style. Holly often opted for nude pointy stilettos, and ankle boots, but I genuinely can't recall seeing her in a pair of flat shoes - ever.

So far we've seen Cat in a whole array of different footwear; I loved when she rocked a pair of Adidas Samba trainers, and even when she went for a pair of knee-high PVC boots which she wore with a pair of vinyl trousers. Honestly, which shoes will she wear tomorrow? Only time will tell.