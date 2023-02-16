Christie Brinkley's model daughter Sailor stuns in gorgeous bikini photo

Sailor Brinkley Cook is following in her famous mom's modelling footsteps, and on Wednesday, the rising star delighted fans with a series of hypnotising beach photos.

Over on her Instagram, the blonde beauty, 24, shared a striking series of sultry bikini snapshots – and it's safe to say the star looked phenomenal.

In one gorgeous photo, Sailor rocked an ultra-flattering dark chocolate brown bikini which she teamed with a boho pendant necklace. Chaneling her inner Bond Girl, Christie's daughter styled her mile-long blonde hair into a beachy side parting.

In another picture, the model showed off her slender physique as she posed on the shoreline with the sun setting behind her. Sailor looked statuesque with her head tilted to one side in a dramatic pose.

Sailor enjoyed a beach getaway

The star's doting mother – Christie Brinkley – was among the first to react, commenting: "Gorgeous!," whilst a second follower chimed: "What a beautiful mermaid!!!"

"So Beautiful," noted a third, and a fourth simply added: "You look amazing," followed by a trio of heart eye emojis.

The mother-daughter duo share a striking resemblance

Whilst Sailor hasn't revealed the location of her swimwear photoshoot, there's every chance the model is holidaying with her famous mom in Turks and Caicos' Parrot Cay. Earlier this week, Christie, 69, shared a slew of beachside photos in honour of Valentine's Day.

The veteran model belied her age in a flaming red triangle bikini which she paired with a straw cowboy hat and a chic red embroidered jacket.

"Happy Valentine's!" she wrote in cursive handwriting, making the dot on the exclamation point a little heart. In her caption, she added: "Hope everyone is feeling the LOVE."

Christie dazzled in red

Ever the supportive kids, daughter Sailor rushed to comment: "Sexy," whilst Christie's son, Jack, gushed: "I love you so much!"

Christie shares daughter Sailor with her architect ex-husband, Peter Cook. The former couple wed in 1996 before later calling it quits in 2008. Christie is also a doting mom to Alexa Ray Joel whom she shares with Billy Joel, and son Jack whose father is Richard Taubman.

