Christie Brinkley throws it back to iconic career moment in a bikini and heels

Christie Brinkley has had quite the legendary career as a supermodel, so much so that she was even able to build a solid foundation in Hollywood as well.

She definitely achieved her peak as an actress with the success of the movie National Lampoon's Vacation, which came out in July 1983.

In anticipation of the movie's upcoming 40th anniversary, the model has been sharing several snippets of the film on social media.

One of the images she posted on her Instagram Stories, though, featured her in one of the spicier scenes from the movie.

Christie's character is seen stripping down to her bikini, a white string two-piece, while also sporting matching heels as Chevy Chase's lead looks on.

"They say this [movie's] got legs," she wrote alongside her picture, and judging by Chevy's reaction in the shot, it definitely seems like it!

Christie posted a throwback to one of her most iconic scenes in National Lampoon's Vacation

The scene featured the supermodel's character, simply billed as "the Girl in the Red Ferrari," preparing to go skinny dipping at a hotel pool.

Eventually, she convinces Chevy's Clark Griswold to join her, but they are then interrupted by his family before anything can further develop, although his wife, played by Beverly D'Angelo, quickly forgives him.

Christie became a screen icon thanks to her appearance in the film, which simply sees her entrance the lead through random appearances while they're on the road trying to achieve the perfect family vacation.

In fact, the movie's two main leads and Christie made heads turn over the weekend when they reunited ahead of the movie's milestone anniversary.

The trio of stars reunited ahead of the movie's 40th anniversary

The trio were spotted sporting equally adorable Christmas sweaters while at Steel City Comic Con in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

Christie shared photos alongside the caption: "These Three Amigos are going to need a Christmas Vacation after @steelcitycomiccon. We're back again today and I'm in the mood for some fun! I just love you two."

