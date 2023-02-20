Amanda Holden, 52, twins with daughter Lexi, 17, in wow-worthy cut-out dress The Britain's Got Talent star and her teenage daughter attended London Fashion Week

Amanda Holden, 52, and her Lexi, 17, love a twinning moment, and they showed just how in-sync they are style-wise over the weekend when they attended Julien Macdonald's London Fashion Week show.

The mother-daughter duo sat front row for the dazzling show and they look just as breathtaking as the models walking the runway, with both Amanda and Lexi wearing dresses by the designer.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's best ever bikini photos

Loading the player...

Amanda went for a daring black dress, complete with a plunging neckline, a daring thigh split and cut-out panels at the side, which made the most of her enviable figure.

Model Lexi took a more demure approach to her dress, which featured a flattering halter neck style and a bejeweled knee-length skirt. She mirrored her Heart Radio presenter mum with a cut-out panel on the midriff.

Amanda Holden and Lexie both went for cut-out dresses

The 17-year-old shared several photos of her outfit on her Instagram page, with fans commenting on her similarities to Amanda. "Beautiful like your mummy," one wrote, while another commented: "You look just like your stunning mum," and: "Like your mum!"

Lexi is so similar to her mum Amanda Holden

Amanda's daughter is signed to modelling agency Storm, and the proud mum spoke to The Sun's Fabulous magazine about how she's getting on. "At the moment, Lexi's learning her craft — how to pose, how to walk. And then we will release her into the modelling world," she said.

READ: Amanda Holden's amazing toned legs: How does the BGT judge sculpt her pins?

"She's super-excited and has the right mentality — she's very unfazed by things, is not easily impressed, and doesn't suffer fools.

Lexi is signed to a modelling agency

"All of those qualities Chris and I have, so she's been brought up like that. She'll be looked after because she can look after herself pretty well. And she's got a tiger mummy and a daddy as well."

Amanda shares her two girls – Lexi and nine-year-old Hollie – with her husband, Chris Hughes. The couple has been happily married since December 2008 when they tied the knot at Babington House in Somerset.

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.