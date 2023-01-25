Tom Brady discusses advice for his kids and handling failure The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player shares two children with ex Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady was left disappointed after the end of his current NFL season last week upon losing a game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs.

In a new episode of his podcast, Let's Go, the legendary quarterback opened up about his experiences with failure and imparting the lessons he learned to his children.

"In life, you try a lot of things, and you fail. It's part of life," he said. "We try things, we really push ourselves to try something new, and it doesn't go the way we want.

"So what do you do? Do you care less? Do you care more? Or do you take that experience for what it was and then you try to learn from it and grow from it and find the resilience that we all want to teach our children?"

He spoke to his co-host Jim Gray about whether his kids were afraid of failure, adding: "I think naturally it's probably hard for everyone in our society right now to feel like you can fail or you can say the wrong thing."

Tom continued: "I don't want it to go right for my kids all the time. I told them that this morning.

Tom is a dad to three children

"I said, 'I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you're made of if you fail and when you fail.' Because life isn't gonna be just a smooth ride, so we gotta develop resiliency.

"You know, schools teach that, sports teach that, a lot of things are taught through that."

Tom shares son Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, while he is also dad to Jack, 15, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

During an NFC wildcard game on 16 January, the Bucs lost to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14, after which Tom merely said he planned on getting "a good night's sleep."

The Tampa Bay player experienced a tough loss recently

When asked whether this particular loss felt different considering the fast approaching Super Bowl on 12 February, he simply said: "Just feels like the end of a season," with several fans and those in the sports journalism world deducing that it alluded to more conversation regarding his future in the game.

