Ciara showcases phenomenal physique in several pieces of swimwear Level Up singer Ciara had bikinis and swimsuits with cut-out sections

There's no denying that Ciara has an incredible physique and she put it on full display on Wednesday as she shared a video of herself during her travels.

The Level Up singer has not revealed what tropical vista she visited, but over the past few days she has been sharing plenty of glimpses inside her escape, from her jumping from a private yacht in crystal-clear waters to plenty of swimwear shots. And in the video below, you can see the round-up, including some previously unseen ones…

WATCH: Ciara sizzles in tiny bikini during beachside getaway

Loading the player...

Ciara resembled a goddess in each and every shot, from her tiny red bikini in the sunset to her daring one-piece with a cut-out on her chest.

In fact, it appears that the mom-of-three had a different swimwear look for every day of the week, as they flashed up during her sensational video.

PHOTOS: Ciara wows in pair of leather shorts as family prepares for special moment

Throughout the week, fans have been commenting on her bikini posts, with one imploring: "We need you to drop that workout and nutrition routine! You look [flame emoji]."

A second posted: "One thing about Ciara is that she's gonna break the internet," and a third simply added: "The hottest."

Ciara brought her best looks on vacation

Ciara is all about her daring fashion and back in January she stunned her fans as she rocked a plunging halter-neck dress with sky-high splits.

The Jump hitmaker looked unreal as she donned a flowing midnight-hued gown and strutted towards the camera before slipping away in a black car.

Her jaw-dropping dress featured a daring cut-out waistline that showed off her enviably toned silhouette, while layers of sheer chiffon rippled down to her ankles.

Fans love her daring sense of style

The songstress added a pair of stiletto heels and several layers of chunky gold jewellery adorned her wrists. As for hair and makeup, Ciara's sleek brunette tresses were styled poker straight while she rocked a soft-glam beauty glow and timeless red lip.

READ: Everything Ciara and husband Russell Wilson have said about another baby

LOOK: Ciara goes hell for leather in vampy mini dress - and woah

Fans lost their minds in the comments, as one penned: "Maybe it’s Maybelline or maybe she was just born with it," followed by a clapping emoji.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.