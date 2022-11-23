Ciara wows in pair of leather shorts as family prepares for special moment The Level Up singer married husband Russell Wilson in 2016

Ciara always knows how to turn a look, and she drove her fans wild on Wednesday as she showed off a daring new look.

The Jump hitmaker wore a striking ensemble that consisted of a white top and matching fur coat, but it was another item that really grabbed attention, as she posed in a barely-there leather mini-skirt. She completed her ensemble with a pair of thigh-high leather boots that perfectly showcased her never-ending legs. During the video she also showed off a black and blue version of her coat.

Ciara also showed off her new locks, having shed her signature long hair for a stylish new 'do that she looked ravishing with.

The star posed in an ornate marble room that featured a walk-in shower, and she had plenty of other looks in the background including a striking leopard-print coat.

"Works from the dealers, all in chinchilla," she posted in the caption.

The outfit was so bold!

Fans lost their minds in the comments, as one enthused: "Come thru LITA I need Black and Blue!!!" and a second commented: "Awww CiCi. God blessings look so dope on you."

A third complimented: "Cici…. You are simply the best hands down when it come to this this fashion thing," while a fourth added: "Cici…. You are simply the best hands down when it come to this this fashion thing."

The post comes just a week before Ciara and her family will be celebrating a special day as husband Russell Wilson will mark his 34th birthday.

Russell turns 34 next week

The singer shares two children with Russell, while Ciara also has a son with ex-fiancé Future, and we're certain the little ones will make Russell's birthday one to remember.

The singer is known for her daring looks and she turned up the heat earlier in the month in a harness top that featured gold fasteners.

The star was posting from a sun-soaked vista and she shared a glimpse inside her luxurious holiday destination, which featured plenty of palm trees and sandy beaches.

In the caption, she shared: "Let those bars hit you right where they need to & do what they're supposed to do! Motivated."

