Ciara commands attention in goddess dress with sky-high split The singer caused a fashion frenzy with her latest sassy Instagram post

Ciara knows how to walk a runway, and on Sunday the mother-of-three left her fans totally mesmerised as she rocked a plunging halter-neck dress with sky-high splits.

The Jump hitmaker looked unreal as she donned a flowing midnight-hued gown and strutted towards the camera before slipping away in a black car. Her jaw-dropping dress featured a daring cut-out waistline that showed off her enviably toned silhouette, while layers of sheer chiffon rippled down to her ankles. Catch a glimpse at her goddess-like gown in the video below…

WATCH: Ciara struts in daring cut-out dress

The songstress added a pair of stiletto heels and several layers of chunky gold jewellery adorned her wrists. As for hair and makeup, Ciara's sleek brunette tresses were styled poker straight while she rocked a soft-glam beauty glow and timeless red lip.

Fans lost their minds in the comments, as one penned: "Maybe it’s Maybelline or maybe she was just born with it," followed by a clapping emoji.

The Grammy Award-winning star always looks phenomenal

"Body goals" quipped another fan, while a third wrote: "Three kids when and where?!"

The star's fire post comes just after fans were convinced the star was expecting her fourth child. Ciara looked incredible in a leopard print bodysuit but carefully disguised her belly with her arm. "New baby loading?" asked a fan in the comments.

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are doting parents to daughter Sienna Princess, five, and son Win Harrison, two, as well as raising Ciara's son Future Zahir from her previous relationship.

Ciara's leopard print dress sparked pregnancy rumours

The A-lister recently teased that she and Russell would like to have more children, saying on the Ellen Degeneres show: "We definitely can, but we've got a little time before we get there."

In a PEOPLE interview, the stars admitted that their children completely "run the house," but that's the way they like it. "It's been so much fun," Ciara said. "Honestly, it's been a blessing. You know, we got triple the love now," she added.

The couple often shares fun videos on Instagram with their kids and they are the sweetest family.

