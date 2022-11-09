Ciara looks flawless in daring harness top and mini-skirt

Matthew Moore
Ciara is a fan of a daring fashion item and she wowed during the week with a gorgeous harness top that showed off her flawless physique
Ciara has some of the most daring fashion in the business, and she wowed fans during the week as she uploaded a daring new video.
The singer released a new song earlier this year, Better Thangs, and it has since had a remix. While on vacation, she took to social media to thank her fans for giving their support to her latest hit, and she did so in the most eye-catching outfit. The star had most of her physique on display as she relaxed in a harness that featured gold fasteners.
She paired it with a striking black mini-skirt and a cap that said: "Everyday I'm motherin'."
Addressing her fans in the clip, Ciara said: "I just want to thank y'all so much for the love on Better Thangs," before reciting a verse from one of the singers featured on the track, GloRilla.
As the video continued, she shared a glimpse inside her luxurious holiday destination, which featured plenty of palm trees and sandy beaches.
In the caption, she shared: "Let those bars hit you right where they need to & do what they're supposed to do! Motivated."
The singer had one daring look
Fans were blown away by the video, and Ciara's kindness to her co-stars, as one penned: "That's so sweet. I have so much respect for Ciara she's so empathetic. She saw the response it was getting and made sure she gave her the acknowledgment she deserved. Love that."
Others were obsessed with her holiday, with one enthusing: "It's casually driving thru paradise for me," and a second added: "You ain't have to hit us with the slow creep to the beach tho, that's the life bar!!"
Ciara always looks flawless
Last month, the singer wowed in a cotton-blend outfit, sporting a pair of denim short shorts, a coordinating denim rollneck crop top featuring cut-out sides, belted detailing with rustic gold hardware and sharp darting.
A pair of awe-inspiring knee-high denim boots, which nostalgically echoed Britney Spears' style circa 2001, completed her rodeo-ready aesthetic.
Ciara, 37, showed off her moves in the dreamy Y2K ensemble crafted by TheezDesigns – letting her perfectly straightened lengthy chocolate locks rhythmically swish behind her.
The star opted for a deep glamour glow beauty blend, consisting of a flawless skin tone, a flutter of mascara, a glittering eyeshadow palette and a dewy highlighter-induced radiance. A fresh set of gels infused her girl group look with a hint of sass.
