Holly Willoughby teases her glittering dress with a sassy dance - watch

Holly Willoughby may not actually take to the ice to co-host Dancing on Ice with Phillip Schofield, but she's certainly proven she's the queen of the rink as her unrivalled style reigns supreme week on week.

On Sunday night, the blonde beauty donned a spellbinding fitted black gown complete with a sweetheart neckline, plunging bodice and romantic capped sleeves. Teasing the glittering golden details on the front of her dress, Holly caused a serious stir by sharing a clip of herself performing a sassy dance on her Instagram. Take a look at her moves in the clip below…

WATCH: Holly Willoughby teases her glittering dress with a sassy dance

Holly teamed her Bond girl-inspired gown with delicate strappy heels, styling her icy blonde bob into loose waves.

As for makeup, Holly's trusted makeup artist Patsy O'Neill whipped up a dreamy beauty glow for the TV star. It consisted of a dewy base, rosy blush, a soft smokey eye and a deep pink lip. Divine!

Holly amazed in her figure-flattering dress

Patsy recently lifted the lid on how she achieves Holly's ageless glow on the star's lifestyle blog Wylde Moon. "Instead of wearing a full coverage foundation all over the face, invest in a creamy, quality concealer to cover up blemishes and dark circles," says the expert MUA.

"A small amount of product will give you a fresher look than a completely covered canvas – just make sure you blend in well for coverage where you need it."

The star dazzled on Dancing on Ice

Holly's doting fans rushed to compliment her silhouette-skimming number and flawless complexion, flooding the comments section of her post with heart-eye and flame emojis.

"That dress is the best so far! Stunning," wrote one fan, as another quipped: "Queen energy". A third wrote: "Exquisitely beautiful as always, Holly."

Holly and Phillip amp up the glamour for Dancing on Ice

The This Morning host has excelled with this year's wardrobe choices for Dancing on Ice. Just last month, the mother-of-three had a total goddess moment in a showstopping sequin gold number.

And last week, Holly look equally beautiful in a mesmerising pink and black off-the-shoulder dress by Mika Style that showcased her long legs thanks to its thigh-split design.

