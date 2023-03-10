Queen Rania mesmerises in ethereal dress during daughter Princess Iman's wedding The Jordanian royal looked beautiful in her mother-of-the-bride attire

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan joined her family to celebrate her daughter Princess Iman's wedding to Jameel Thermiotis on Sunday. The 52-year-old revamped the concept of mother-of-the-bride attire, looking divine in her glamorous outfit of choice for the joyful occasion.

To celebrate the momentous day, Queen Rania wore a long, stone-hued dress complete with floaty sleeves and looked the picture of timeless elegance as she and her husband King Abdullah II greeted guests arriving for the ceremony. Her long hair flowed loose in immaculate waves and she was understandably all smiles.

See how much she dotes on her daughter in the video below...

WATCH: Queen Rania shares loving tribute to daughter ahead of wedding day

Loading the player...

The royal accessorised with a beautiful statement diamond bracelet and ring with matching earrings and a simple blue clutch bag.

Her makeup, meanwhile, showcased her natural radiant beauty with lip gloss, a dusting of bronzer and a flutter of mascara highlighting her stunning facial features.

The gorgeous dress looked pink-hued in the Jordanian sunshine

The Jordanian queen joined her lookalike daughter on her big day, who took guests' breath away with her gorgeous wedding dress.

It's been a busy week of pre-wedding activities in the Jordanian royal household. Earlier this week, Queen Rania – who married King Abdullah II in 1993 – took to Instagram to share some pre-wedding snaps from her daughter's henna party with her 7.4m followers, and we couldn't help but do a double take.

The Queen greeted her guests in style

The royal previously teased fans with a sneak preview of her daughter's dress, with a picture of her adjusting the bead-encrusted belt with the caption: "Finishing touches before Iman's Henna party tonight."

Queen Rania looked characteristically elegant in a burgundy floor-length princess-cut gown. The crimson piece featured three-quarter-length sleeves and a geometric trim around the cuffs and along the V-shaped neckline.

Princess Iman at her henna party

Princess Iman looked equally regal in a white long-sleeved gown by Reema Dahbour featuring elaborate embroidery to add a touch of texture.

Her dress was cinched in at the waist with a stunning, sentimental accessory that was first worn by her mother Queen Rania on her own wedding day. The princess sported a thick white embellished belt by Bruce Oldfield adorned with floral-inspired motifs and was the spitting image of her mother.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.