Demi Moore and Rumer Willis twin as they put on united front following heartbreaking news Bruce Willis' ex-wife and daughter twinned on Versace's front row

For many, Versace's Autumn/Winter 2023 show was a celebrity-saturated affair brimming with the hottest designs in town. Yet, for Demi Moore and Rumer Willis, it was a family affair. Bruce Willis' ex-wife and daughter used their front row tickets to turn out a twinning moment, putting on a united front amid Bruce's health update.

Attending the highly-anticipated show on Thursday alongside a slew of stars, Demi and Rumer both opted for black looks. Demi suited up in an oversized black blazer and matching floor-skimming trousers, which were coolly layered over a dark, printed skirt featuring a wispy handkerchief silhouette and a whimsical monochrome design. See Demi's previous fashion week appearance in the clip below...

WATCH: Demi Moore celebrates Paris Fashion Week with daughter, Scout, and other high-profile guests

A semi-sheer shirt featuring classic boning and a collar added another textural layer to her attire and was modeled by Gigi Hadid on the runway during the show.

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis twinned at the Versace show

The star's daughter Rumur echoed her mother's sartorial skills, sporting a classic black mini dress with a scooped neckline teamed with a tailored, unbuttoned blazer. In her hand, she clasped an ebony-toned matte Versace handbag with a rounded handle and the label's iconic gold insignia. She added a pair of destiny, towering heels courtesy of Donatella's design team.

The mother-daughter duo both wore their hair down loose, with Demi opting for her go-to sleek straightened style and Rumer showcasing a strawberry blonde cascade of coiling curls.

The actress and her daughter charmed in all-black outfits

The two were pictured embracing on the FROW, taking their place beside the likes of Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, Elton John, Lily James, Channing Tatum and Paris Hilton.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid opened the show and was followed by Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski who sashayed down the runway in hourglass designs and the sleekest of tailoring.

Demi and Rumer put on a united display at the star-studded event

Demi and Rumur's appearance comes amid news that the health of her ex-husband Bruce is declining. Following the 2022 announcement that the actor, 67, was retiring following an aphasia diagnosis, his family has given a difficult update.

Doctors recently gave the Die Hard star and his family an updated prognosis, according to a statement from his wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi, along with his three grown daughters with Demi, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The five women explained in a joint Instagram post that the actor's condition had sadly progressed into frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD.

