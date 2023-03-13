Christina Aguilera is drop-dead gorgeous in deeply low cut black velvet gown at Oscars after-party The Genie in a Bottle singer turned up the heat

Christina Aguilera was one of the many stars who turned up to the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in style in her custom gown.

She wore a stunning Chrome Hearts black velvet gown with a cinched bodice that accentuated her hourglass shape and a beautiful train.

Christina looked statuesque in her custom Chrome Hearts gown

While it covered her up completely, the neckline was where she showed off some skin, being completely cut-out and exposing a crystal-studded sheer halter top underneath.

She wore her platinum blonde locks tied up in a bun with a strand of it framing her face with bold make-up to up the ante.

Posing beside her on the blue carpet was her fiancé Matthew Rutler, an actor and assistant director who's been with the singer since 2010, with them getting engaged in 2014. You can check out some of the other incredible red carpet looks from the Oscars in the video below.

The Beautiful singer recently got candid about her approach toward aging, opening up to People about her opinion of injectables.

Though she knows it may not be for everyone, she wasn't shy about admitting that she relies on Xeomin, a brand of anti-wrinkle injections she is partnering with, to make her feel her most confident self.

Christina explained why she loves the anti-wrinkle injectables, though first maintaining: "I don't want to have a frozen face."

Still, she explained: "I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best," adding that: "It's reassurance that no matter how tired I may be, I have backup."

She further added that products like Xeomin prevent her from ever losing her natural look, and told the outlet: "We like expression, especially in my line of work," and that: "Whether it's being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion."

Her fiancé Matthew joined her on the blue carpet

Despite her love for the injectable, she's well aware that conversations around aging and anti-aging products are difficult ones to have, and she says: "Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach," adding: "I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession."

