Lady Kitty Spencer is a gothic vision in lace bustier dress

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer’s fashion sense is ever-evolving, and no doubt the twins took style notes from their older sister Lady Kitty Spencer. The oldest Spencer sibling has honed the art of self-styling, and with a helping hand from Dolce & Gabbana, regularly takes to social media to share her latest luxury looks.

On Tuesday, Princess Diana’s niece shared a beautiful never-before-seen image from the campaign shoot with the Italian fashion house. Lady Kitty wore a long-sleeve lace dress featuring a stunning sweetheart décolleté, raw lace hems, an in-built bustier-corset and swathes of romantic black lace.

Coils of chunky gold jewellery courtesy of the luxury label adorned the socialite’s neck, including a religious cross pendant crafted from a golden crucifix and black beading and a classic chain choker.A pair of decadent drop earrings caught the eye and boasted the brand’s insignia logo in diamante-clad text, sacred heart constructions and large, pear-shaped pearl stones.

Lady Kitty had her blonde hair styled back in a slicked-back bun with a middle parting, allowing her beautified makeup palette to take centre stage.

The It-aristocrat gazed out of frame for the shot, which she subsequently shared via social media. She captioned the post by tagging the brand, letting her friends and family flood her comment section with praise.“Wow Kits. Absolutely stunning,” Wrote Channing Millerd, Lady Eliza’s long-term boyfriend. Another friend added: “Forever stunning,” as a third noted: “The epitome of beauty and elegance!”

While all eyes have been on Kitty’s younger sister Lady Amelia following her wedding to Greg Mallett last week, this doesn't mean the other Spencer girls haven't had their time to shine. Lady Kitty previously shared another shot from her photoshoot with D&G, where fans were able to catch a glimpse of her classic choice of accessory. A black leather evening bag plucked from the brand's archive perfectly complimented her operatic evening gown, which was elegantly layered over a modest black lingerie set.

