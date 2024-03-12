Pamela Anderson is a bare-faced beauty in double denim as she rocks natural look in LA

Pamela Anderson stopped Hollywood in its tracks when she brought bare-faced beauty to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night.

On Monday, the 56-year-old actress continued her makeup-free streak as she stepped out in Los Angeles rocking double denim and open-toe sandals to announce her vintage denim launch with RE/DONE.

The Baywatch star sported a healthy glow as she appeared to forego her signature nude lip and heavy eyeliner look that became synonymous with her nineties glamour. Her beachy blonde hair was left unstyled, framing her face in natural curls. And she looked phenomenal.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Pamela's liberating decision to break up with her glam squad is all part of a journey towards "self acceptance, imperfection and love," she penned in a statement on Instagram.

Speaking on NBC's Today show, the mother-of-two said she is trying to "challenge beauty" by going makeup-free.

© Getty Pamela went make-up free as she stepped out in LA

"I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I’m going to challenge beauty,'" she said of the choice.

She continued: "I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within and you don’t have to play the game."

© Instagram Pamela looks radiant at 56

Pamela first joined the natural beauty revolution when she stepped out at 2023 The Fashion Awards, when she went au naturale on the red carpet amongst some of fashion's biggest names; Gwyneth Paltrow, Amal Clooney, Anne Hathaway, Kate Moss, to name a few.

The star oozed elegance in monochromatic white, wearing a fine knit T-shirt with fitted white trousers and a silhouette-enhancing bouclé blazer.Her biggest statement, however, was her makeup-free face, which was an empowering move to grace a red carpet without an ounce of coverage that has become so synonymous with glamorous events.

© Getty Pamela Anderson attending the Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora held at the Royal Albert Hall

Pamela told Vogue: "In this day and age, do we even know what a face looks like anymore? This is it. I know I wasn’t making strides toward world peace, but I was making a statement."

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Pamela opted for bare-faced beauty at Paris Fashion Week

She added: "I just thought, 'I'm doing this for all the girls out there.' I've had stepdaughters in past relationships and my sons have girlfriends, and this was for them."