Halle Berry shows downside to having insanely toned legs in hilarious video

The Catwoman star and her stylist may have been preparing for the Met Gala

Halle Berry's stunning physique was the run-away star of a video which the Oscar-winning actress posted to her Instagram – alongside her and her stylist's incredible good humor.

The Monster's Ball star shared the clip with her fans on Sunday. In the clip, Halle and her stylist Lindsay Flores hilariously struggled to fit some custom boots – made to match a gorgeous pink and blue mini dress which Halle was also wearing – onto the actress' impressively toned legs.

WATCH: Halle and Lindsay share a laugh during an outfit fitting

"They were literally made for you," Halle's stylist Lindsay Flores joked as the duo struggled to get the first thigh boot to sit right on the actress' feet.

"Well literally – they're not!" the Catwoman actress retorted, and so started a series of back-and-forth tongue-in-cheek arguments between the two as they battled to get the shoes to fit correctly.

"Lube it up sister," Halle laughed, as Lindsay oiled her left leg in order to fit the second shoe. The video featured quite a few innuendo-filled moments as the incredibly amused and giggly pair continued to struggle on with the fitting.

© Getty Images The actress also showed off her stunning physique at the Oscars

Throughout the clip, Halle and her stylist dealt with the issue graciously, clearly finding a lot more to be amused about than annoyed with despite the problem with the shoes. At one point, as Lindsay was preparing Halle's left leg for the boot, she jibed: "You're just trying to get a[n expletive] foot massage!"

SEE: Halle Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt's Relationship Timeline

"Is this the wrong foot?" marked another concerning exchange which occurred between the two after both of the shoes were on but still not quite fitting correctly. Thankfully, again everything was kept light-hearted.

What exactly the 56-year-old's fitting was for remains unclear, but with the 2023 Met Gala just around the corner, perhaps news on whether the boots were made to fit will come soon. It seems unlikely though that the star would choose to post a video of her outfit prior to the event on Monday evening.

© Getty Images Halle at the Oscars' Vanity Fair afterparty in 2023

Halle recently delighted her fans by showcasing her natural beauty by sharing a makeup-free selfie to her popular Instagram page. The Hollywood A-lister, who was recently cast alongside Angelina Jolie in an upcoming Warner Bros. action-thriller, looked radiant in a pink outfit with a plunging neckline edged in black lace.

Capturing her reflection in a mirror, the actress tilted her head slightly and wrote to her 8.4 million followers, "Mirrors … the most honest friend out there," followed by a white heart emoji.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.