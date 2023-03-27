Maya Jama is a total goddess in a bold geometric print bikini The 28-year-old presenter showed off her golden glow

It's been a whirlwind start to the year for Maya Jama, who swiftly became the newest It-girl on the block after making waves as Love Island's new bombshell presenter.

Sunning it up after the season wrapped last week, the 28-year-old presenter made the most of warmer climes in South Africa, sharing a sun-soaked snap in a geometric print bikini on her Instagram on Sunday. Maya looked incredible in the makeup-free selfie, showing off her golden glow as she shaded her face from the sun with her hands.

Fans were quick to react to Maya's bikini moment in the comments of her post. "I’ve seen beauty before but this is a discovery," penned one fan, as another agreed: "You’re such a vibe."

"Goddess energy," quipped a third, as a fourth sweetly shared: "You look stunning today Maya."

Maya shared her sun-soaked selfie with fans on Instagram

The former Radio 1 DJ has had her fair share of scene-stealing moments this year, beguiling fans with her unrivalled fashion sense.

Reflecting on her time on Love Island last week, the presenter shared a series of snaps on her IG showcasing some of the phenomenal looks she rocked on Aftersun - and it's safe to say Maya is set to be our style inspiration this summer.

Maya recently caught rays at Caesars Palace Dubai

From her angelic satin bridal gown to her glittering feathered mini dress and red hot leather bodycon, there's no denying Maya's sartorial prowess caused a frenzy amongst her doting fans, who couldn't get enough of her flawless glamour.

"Couldn't fit everything in ten swipes & ready to go back to non glam me now… but pics from the last seasons looks n stuff that didn't get posted…" Maya penned in the caption.

"I wanna know where Maya Jama buys her dresses because I am obsessed," gushed a fan, as a second agreed: "You look beautiful and angelic."

"Our queen," quipped a third fan, while former Islander Zara Deniz penned: "It's Maya for me," followed by a red heart emoji.

Maya's unrivalled looks on Love Island proved she was the real bombshell

If you loved Maya on this season of Love Island, you're in luck. The star officially confirmed her return for the highly-anticipated summer season of the ITV dating show.

