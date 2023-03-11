Maya Jama looks unreal in plunging corset waistcoat with unique detailing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Maya Jama has proven that she is a true bombshell with her latest look, as the star turned heads in the most flattering corset waistcoat and midi skirt.

The Love Island host appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show on Friday looking absolutely stunning in the Vivienne Westwood velvet set, which featured a corset waistcoat with gold button detailing and a panelled bodycon skirt.

Maya was joined by Niall Horan and other celeb guests on Friday night's show

Maya rounded off the look with a pair of black strappy heels, and styled her long brunette locks in voluminous curls that were pushed over one shoulder. As for her accessories, the presenter opted for a pair of statement pearl earrings with gold detailing, along with a sparkly bangle and matching rings.

Maya looked amazing in the designer two-piece

The 28-year-old looked so glam with a winged eyeliner look, a touch of bronzer and a nude lip with a subtle hint of shine. Gorgeous!

RELATED: Love Island's Maya Jama is a fan of at-home teeth whitening - and Amazon's best-seller is now 50% off

Maya's Vivienne Westwood two-piece is still available to shop, retailing at £7,950. If you love the designer set but don't want to break the bank, we've found the high-street lookalikes that will help you get the look for less.

Get Maya's Look

Satin waistcoat, £59.40, Karen Millen

MORE: Love Island's Samie Elishi looks unreal in her red backless date night dress - and it's back in stock

Midi pencil skirt, £69, COS

The star was joined on The Jonathon Ross Show sofa by One Direction's Niall Horan, Prue Leith, James Acaster and Tom Davis, and the show was aired just hours before Maya posted Instagram videos of herself jetting off to South Africa to film the final episodes of Love Island.

READ: Maya Jama shakes up the villa in semi-sheer dress featuring ruffles galore

Maya also revealed on the show that she will be hosting the upcoming summer series of Love Island, following on from her debut on this year's winter series, which finishes on Monday 13 March.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.