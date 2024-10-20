Harper Beckham is Victoria's opposite in low-rise jeans and casual trainers

No matter if she's dressed down in cashmere and jeans or wearing an elegant evening dress, Victoria Beckham is rarely seen in any footwear other than towering heels.

On Saturday, the fashion designer joined her husband, David Beckham, and two youngest children, Harper, 13, and Cruz, 19, for a football game in Miami, and as always, she was wearing a smart pair of heels.

Victoria paired her black open-toe shoes with figure-hugging black jeans and a black top neatly tucked in.

© Instagram Harper Beckham looked super casual with her family

Her daughter, on the other hand, proved she is forging her own fashion path, dressing in an entirely different style to her designer mother.

For the family outing, Harper opted to wear super casual white trainers, paired with low-rise skater jeans and a cropped white tee.

Harper's older brother, Cruz, 19, followed his sister's lead, also rocking a casual look, comprising of a Kurt Cobain T-shirt, ultra-baggy black trousers and black and white trainers.

Given he was at work, David looked smart as ever in a sharp suit and shiny leather shoes.

The family night out

Though she didn't join in the family photo, Cruz's new girlfriend, 29-year-old musician Jackie Apostel, was also at the sporting event, proving she's quickly becoming a member of the Beckham family.

Jackie and Cruz went public with their relationship earlier this month during a date in New York City and have since been seen enjoying kisses and cuddles during romantic strolls, with Cruz even publicly declaring his love for Jackie on Instagram, writing: "I love u," alongside a photo of the Brazilian star on her birthday.

© AKGS Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel were spotted sharing a romantic moment on Fifth Avenue

Victoria's approval

Victoria seems to approve of Cruz's new romance, gifting Jackie an outfit from her fashion brand, which Jacke gratefully received, sharing photos on Instagram, captioned: "Thank u for the laciest dream piece @victoriabeckham"

The Beckham matriarch has a complicated history with the partners of her sons, with rumours swirling that she and Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, were locked in a feud.

Nicola was quick to shut the gossip down, saying that there was never an issue, and VB certainly seems welcoming to Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz's girlfriends, inviting them on family holidays, to walk in her fashion shows and regularly sharing pally photos with them on her Instagram.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham are close

We're happy to see Jackie fitting in so well, and can't wait for her to make her debut on VB's social media!