Victoria Beckham just wore the sassiest pair of heels we never thought she’d put on

On Thursday, Victoria Beckham went to a Vogue event in New York and we just loved her outfit. The wife of David Beckham stunned fans in an olive green dress from her own collection, and she lit up the streets of the Big Apple as she stepped out of her car. But did you see her shoes?

© Getty Victoria looked stunning in olive green

The mother-of-four donned a pair of tomato red high heels that were of the T-bar variety.

© Getty The former Spice Girl added T-bar shoes in bright red

T bar shoes are actually quite a retro style and were wildly popular in the 1920s. Victoria is widely known as the Queen of high heels but she has hardly won this style of shoe publicly at all. Game changer!

After speaking at the Vogue event, the former Spice Girl did a quick change and went to the afterparty, with her husband David in tow. Date night vibes! VB decided to go for a pure white, draped back dress.

© Shutterstock Victoria at the Vogue afterparty with husband David Beckham

It was a slinky mid-length number that showed off her toned shoulders. The frock was gathered at the waist for a cinched look and she added a pair of on-trend perspex heels. Victoria normally sports a nude lip but she switched up her beauty look; instead opting for a vibrant red lip from her Victoria Beckham Beauty line, in the shade 'Pop'.

© Shutterstock Victoria rocked a white dress and a red lip

The fashionista normally wears her hair loose but she decided to rock a casual, low-slung ponytail with face-framing, curtain tendrils and she finished off the look with bold hoop earrings.

During the event she posed with Anna Wintour, who looked super chic in a burgundy leather trench coat.

VB and Harper

Earlier this week, Victoria went to makeup mogul Anastasia Soare's Beverly Hills home for a launch party and took her lovely daughter Harper.

© Instagram Harper Beckham wearing pink dress alongside her mother Victoria

The businesswoman wore a plunging black gown and platform heels alongside her 13-year-old daughter, who stole the show in a psychedelic pink maxi dress. What a chic duo!