Dianne Buswell shows off incredibly toned legs in tiny skort for romantic outing The Strictly professional and the YouTuber met on the show in 2018…

Dianne Buswell looked sensational on Friday when she was spotted posing up a storm in a fabulous skort ahead of a romantic outing with her beau, Joe Sugg, 31.

Taking to her Instagram account, the professional dancer, 33, shared a carousel of ten loved-up photos. The featured snap captured the flame-haired beauty showing off her impressively toned legs in a black and white patterned skort which she paired with chunky Doc Martins and a chic powder blue coat.

Dianne and Joe matched for their outing

Captioning the post, she penned: "1. Posing in our trenches," referring to the sweet snap. Photos two to ten were mainly comprised of emojis reflecting their activities.

Under the glamorous jacket, the ballroom champion wore a black jumper with the words: "Read more books," printed on the front in white lettering.

The professional dancer is never short of a stunning look

Dianne completed her vibrant spring look with a slicked-back ponytail, chunky gold hoop earrings and a black cross-body bag. She opted for a face of natural makeup including gentle touches of mascara, light brushes of warm bronzer and a subtle pink lipstick.

Joe twinned with his beloved in the sweet image, wearing his matching chunky Doc Martins, and a chic coat but the YouTuber opted for a stylish black shade contrasting Dianne's pastel blue hue.

The pair have put their Sussex country home on the market

Friends and fans went wild in the comments. Fellow Strictly professional Vito Coppola replied writing: "Sooooo stylish guysss." Meanwhile, Tess Daly and Nancy Xiu both commented with a string of love hearts in a red and purple shade.

One fan penned: "J'adore you two." With a second adding: "Power couple and some," alongside two red love heart emojis.

Dianne and Joe have been dating since 2019 after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. The loved-up duo went on to move out of London together and into their stunning Sussex abode but have recently put their lavish country home on the market.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.