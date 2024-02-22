DWTS' Julianne Hough looks incredible in daring see-through lace gown

Julianne Hough turned heads in a stunningly sheer navy lace gown during Milan Fashion Week, showcasing her impeccable style and physique.

The 35-year-old actress and dancer elegantly revealed her black undergarments beneath the striking ensemble, making a bold fashion statement.

The gown featured a luxurious navy velour cropped top that flowed into an elaborate lace skirt, perfectly complementing her figure.

Julianne elevated her look with sky-high black heels and carried her essentials in a matching navy handbag, embodying sophistication and glamour.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Julianne Hough is seen during Milan Fashion Week

With her blonde hair styled loosely and a flawless makeup look, Julianne radiated confidence as she navigated the streets of Milan.

This appearance follows her recent announcement regarding the 2024 Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) tour.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Julianne stuns in daring lace gown

Julianne, known for her captivating presence both on-screen and on the dance floor, shared disappointing news about her tour participation.

Citing a scheduling conflict with her production shooting schedule, she expressed her regret over not being able to join the DWTS Tour for her planned dates.

© Getty Julianne has a tremendous sense of style

Through an Instagram Story on the official DWTS tour page, Julianne conveyed her anticipation and subsequent disappointment, emphasizing her strong connection with the DWTS community.

"I love our DWTS community and I'm devastated to miss seeing you all in person," she stated, assuring fans that the cast would deliver an unforgettable experience despite her absence.

Julianne had eagerly looked forward to reuniting with the DWTS family and fans on tour, marking her involvement as a special addition to the production. However, details regarding the conflicting project that led to her withdrawal remain undisclosed.

© Getty Julianne could have been Carrie Bradshaw in her tulle dress

The DWTS tour, which commenced on January 11 in Richmond, Virginia, features a talented lineup, including hosts and performers like Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, and Brandon Armstrong, among others.

The tour also welcomes special appearances by season 32 winner Xochitl Gomez and contestants Charity Lawson and Harry Jowsey, offering a diverse showcase of dance talent.

Last season, Julianne returned to DWTS, co-hosting with Alfonso Ribeiro and celebrating the enduring friendships and connections formed through the show.

In a conversation with Variety, she reflected on the deep bonds and nostalgia that define the DWTS experience: “The friendships that are made here are lifelong. It feels like it’s just gonna be, like, a peek into our friendship and our lives. With this season specifically, we are all so close. We’ve been friends for over 10 years. It feels kind of nostalgic, like, the band is back together,” she said.

“It feels like we’re in the older seasons of Dancing With The Stars, with the wisdom and the knowledge of all the years of experience, but with the sense of nostalgia and home from the earlier seasons.”

Replacing Tyra Banks as host, Julianne has infused the long-running dance competition with her unique charm and expertise.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.