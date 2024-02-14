Julianne Hough looks phenomenal in skintight dress with daringly high slit at NYFW – photos

Julianne Hough has pulled out all the stops during New York Fashion Week, and one of her most recent looks is no exception.

The 35-year-old displayed her incredible dancer's physique in a floor-sweeping, black, sequinned gown with a daring thigh-high slit that highlighted her impossibly toned legs.

Posing at the Naeem Khan show earlier this week, the DWTS co-host oozed glamour in the skintight frock, which also boasted a plunging neckline and structured shoulders.

© Getty Images Julianne looked gorgeous

Giving the look some edge, Julianne wore tinted sunglasses and appeared to go for a slick wet look with her recently chopped blonde hair.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, adding a gold chain bag and rocked a pouty pink lip with a glowing complexion.

© Getty Images Julianne's bold dress boasted thigh slits and a plunging neckline

Julianne debuted her new short 'do last month when she accompanied her brother, Derek Hough, to the Creative Arts Emmys, where she witnessed him pick up an award for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for his work on DWTS.

© Getty Images Julianne's dress showed plenty of leg

Before her stunning appearance in her black Grace Ling dress, which boasted a plunging neckline to her navel, Julianne shared a clip on Instagram of herself taking a pair of scissors to her hair.

In the video, which you can watch below, the actress chops off a few inches of her chest-length hair, before seemingly having a pro tackle the rest off-camera.

WATCH: Julianne Hough gives herself a hair makeover

Julianne's NYFW appearance comes after she shared a heartfelt statement in which she revealed she has been forced to pull out of the Dancing with the Stars Live tour due to scheduling conflicts.

The co-host was slated to appear on select dates but has had to withdraw due to other filming obligations.

© Getty Images Julianne ditched her sunglasses inside the venue

"I've been so looking forward to getting to connect with all our amazing fans on the road and perform live alongside the DWTS Tour cast for select dates," she said in a statement.

"However, due to a change in my production shooting schedule, a conflict has come up and I will no longer be able to join the tour for my scheduled dates."

She added: "I love our DWTS community and I'm devastated to miss seeing you all in person, but I can assure you that this cast is delivering an unforgettable show that you won't want to miss."

© ABC Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are hosts of DWTS

The former DWTS pro dancer rejoined the long-running series last season as a host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro following Tyra Banks' departure.

Speaking about the role to Variety last August, she gushed: "The friendships that are made here are lifelong. It feels like it's just gonna be, like, a peek into our friendship and our lives."

She added: "With this season specifically, we are all so close. We've been friends for over 10 years. It feels kind of nostalgic, like, the band is back together.

© Getty Images Julianne has pulled out of the DWTS live tour

"It feels like we're in the older seasons of Dancing With The Stars, with the wisdom and the knowledge of all the years of experience, but with the sense of nostalgia and home from the earlier seasons."

