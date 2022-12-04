Julianne Hough wows the red carpet in figure-flattering dress ahead of exciting premiere The star attended The Red Sea International Film Festival

Julianne Hough sure knows how to get into the holiday spirit, proven so by her latest red carpet – and red hot – look!

The star jetted off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to attend The Red Sea International Film Festival on 2 December, and she pulled out all the stops for it.

She looked simply spectacular as she joined other stars for the Women in Cinema celebration, which was also attended by Priyanka Chopra.

Julianne took to Instagram to show off her stunning dress, which featured a fitted, mermaid silhouette, a high halter neck and keyhole cut-out.

The glamor didn't stop there however, as it also featured a lengthy, embroidered lace cape that gave the impression she was leaving a trail of red rose petals behind her.

She kept up the red holiday-esque theme by adding on a bold red lip, and she accessorized simply with pearl tear-drop earrings plus a slicked back bun.

The dress gave Julianne an incredible figure

Her fans had nothing but praise for her and her red-carpet style, taking to her comments section under her post about the look and writing: "Red looks amazing on you," and: "Red is definitely your color," as well as: "Fit for a queen," plus another fan also added: "Everything is just beautiful."

Julianne has quite the busy week ahead, as on Friday, 9 December, she is kicking off a limited time residency at Times Squares' Paradise Club, performing a cabaret-style show, which she created as an ode to New York City.

The star has a four-night performance ahead

Sharing on Instagram a behind-the-scenes montage of her rehearsals a week before the premiere, she said: "It's been an absolute blast to create this show in the heart of NYC."

The actress added: "This is going to be such a fun, heartfelt and intimate show, where I'll be sharing my most vulnerable and hopeful parts of my personal and professional journey through music and dance!"

