Nicole Kidman unveils hair transformation as she showcases natural beauty in rare photo

Nicole Kidman has experimented with many different hair looks over the years, and in recent time she's been embracing her natural waves.

However, over the weekend, the Hollywood star showcased a new hair look - that was significantly longer and styled straight.

Taking to Instagram, Nicole posted a rare personal photo of her wearing minimal makeup while taking a walk outside in the early hours of the morning.

Her hair was styled in a low ponytail and she wore a baby pink baseball cap and a grey sweatsuit. She captioned the picture: "Two early birds," as she referenced a bird within shot.

Nicole is currently spending time away from home while filming her latest movie, Holland, Michigan. Holland, Michigan is an upcoming thriller by Prime Video, also starring Bodies Bodies Bodies actress Rachel Sennott, Gael García Bernal, Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, Lennon Parham, Isaac Krasner, and Jeff Pope.

Directed by Mimi Cave, with a screenpay from Andrew Sodroski, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is described as a "Hitchcock-style thriller involving secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town."

Nicole is producing with Per Saari via her company Blossom Films, which has a longstanding relationship with Amazon, and is also producing her upcoming show Expats, based on the 2016 novel The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee.

The Hitchcockian film's plot reads on IMDb: "A thriller centered on a woman who suspects her husband is cheating, and enters into an affair of her own, before learning her husband's true, dark secret life."

Nicole looks to be having a lovely time while filming her new movie, but is no doubt missing her family too. The award-winning actress is married to country singer Keith Urban, and the pair share two daughters, Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12.

© Getty Nicole's last major public appearance was at the Oscars with husband Keith Urban

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Nicole opened up about motherhood. She said: "[I do] not have a big social life. I have my work, I have my family, I have my own inner landscape that I explore. I choose that probably more than I choose to be out partying."

Nicole's daughters are also showing signs of following in her footsteps, having appeared in several of her projects over the past few years, including Big Little Lies and The Undoing, where they had roles as extras.

