Nicole Kidman has a Cinderella moment in billowing dress - but wait 'til you see her hair

Nicole Kidman delighted her nine million Instagram followers on Tuesday when she shared a series of glowing photographs of herself in a billowing blue embroidered dress.

The American-Australian star looked beautiful in the Cinderella-blue frock, which consisted of elegant capped sleeves, a tie neckline and whimsical floral embroidery that embellished the sheer midi skirt. Nicole let her strawberry-blonde hair fall to her shoulders in tumbling ringlets, highlighting her ageless beauty glow with a golden bronzer and candy-pink lipstick.

Letting her outfit do all the talking, Nicole simply captioned her post with a flurry of sparkle emojis - and fans couldn't help but gush over her mesmerising new selfies.

"Blue is definitely YOUR colour," wrote a fan, while a second chimed in: "Beautiful in blue."

"You're light in the world! You look so gorgeous," echoed a third fan, as another shared: "My favourite colour classy as ever! Love the look, Nicole."

Fans loved seeing Nicole's natural curls come out to play, which instantly felt like a rewind to the nineties during her Tom Cruise / Days of Thunder era.

"I wish I had my curls back," she previously told InStyle. "I tortured them to death. I always say, 'Don't ruin the ringlets!'"

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress has had a flurry of scene-stealing moments in the spotlight recently. From her glittering appearance at the Art Directors Guild Awards in February to her stunning red-carpet look at the Oscars this month, the mother-of-four never disappoints with her immaculate style.

Nicole and her husband of 16 years, Keith Urban, couldn't keep their hands off each other at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

The smitten couple, who were recently forced to spend some time apart, looked seriously loved-up as they embraced each other on the red carpet. Nicole's sparkling ensemble crowned her one of the best-dressed A-listers of the night, as she donned a fabulous sequined gown by Armani Privé.

The dazzling midnight blue dress featured a sky-high slit and beautiful sequin flower accents across the shoulder and hip. Can you sense a running theme occurring in Nicole's unrivalled style?

