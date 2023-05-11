Strictly's Tess Daly serves up Bond girl glamour in jaw-dropping dress - wow

Tess Daly has been the host of Strictly Come Dancing for 20 years

Strictly Come Dancing might be four months away, but that didn't stop glamorous host Tess Daly from teasing the beloved BBC show's newest season.

Serving up Bond-girl glamour, Tess, 54, took to Instagram to show off a series of spellbinding looks that never made it to the ballroom last season. "Found these pics from last year's Strictly fitting! Only four months to go… (not that I’m counting)," the star penned in the caption.

WATCH: Tess Daly's Strictly style lessons

Tess' gallery of ultra-glamorous looks proved her status as the glittering host. One photo showed the wife of Vernon Kay rocking a fitted silver gown, as another pictured the star in a dazzling sequin ball gown complete with a plunging halter neckline and waist-cinching sash.

The mother-of-two also rocked a coral power suit, featuring a Strictly-appropriate diamond button and dramatic structured shoulders.

Our personal favourite, a jaw-dropping red dress, showed off Tess' phenomenal silhouette. The scarlet number featured an elegant long sleeve, a daring sky-high leg split and Grecian-esque asymmetrical neckline. Sublime!

© Instagram Tess stunned in an asymmetrical red gown

The Strictly star's signature blonde hair was styled in natural tumbling waves as she added a lashing of mascara and peachy blush to complete her behind-the-scenes look.

Fans couldn't help but echo Tess' excitement for the upcoming series, rushing to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts. "I’m counting with you! Can’t wait, best programme on TV! You look beautiful in everything you wear," wrote a fan, as another added: "You look stunning in everything!" followed by a third: "You look exquisite in them all. Can't wait for it."

Amid her time away from our screens, Tess recently enjoyed a night to remember with her husband of 19 years.

© Instagram Tess Daly looked radiant next to her husband Vernon Kay

Tess and Vernon were in attendance at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation concert at Windsor Castle - and they didn't hold back on sharing their carefree dance moves on social media.

The 54-year-old star swapped her Strictly sparkles for a more relaxed look at the historic event. Her blonde hair looked fabulous in voluminous 70s-style curls, while the mother-of-two added oversized square sunglasses with a funky orange tint to elevate her stylish getup.

Check out some more of our favourite looks from Tess on Strictly.

Tess Daly's best style moments on Strictly Come Dancing

© Guy Levy Tess beguiled in a plush velvet gown

© Guy Levy This glamorous disco-ball dress was a favourite amongst fans

© Guy Levy Tess channeled her inner Barbie in a sequinned pink gown

© Guy Levy The Strictly host looked angelic in white

© Kieron McCarron Tess rocked a black off-the-shoulder dress

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.