Strictly's Tess Daly looks divine in stylish figure-hugging metallic dress

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly never fails to disappoint with her looks

Tess Daly always impresses her fans with her incredibly striking looks when she presents Strictly Come Dancing, and during the week she relived one of her favourites from years gone by.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she reshared a photo taken by her stylist, James Yardley, who shared one of her sequin dresses that was so silver it looked like she was styling out a metal garment. Tess giggled in the snap that was taken, showcasing her flawlessly toned legs while having her brush swept to the side. The look was paired with a sky-high pair of heels that captured her radiant beauty.

James loved the reflection, recounting: "I love finding long lost gems on my iPhone. Throwback to this dreamy backless sequin number." The post featured the polaroid photo which was hung up on a grey wall.

Reacting to the post, Tess enthused: "Memories! What a dress @jamesyardley," finishing the post with a kissing face emoji.

The mum-of-two has been having plenty fashion moments as of late, and she styled out a pair of figure-hugging skinny jeans as she marked a major moment alongside her best friend, Gayle Lawton.

The duo, who launched swimwear company Naia Beach together, celebrated as another popular retailer, Bloomingdales, began stocking their line, and they headed down to the store in order to browse.

Tess looked divine in the look

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter was a vision in a pair of skinny jeans alongside Gayle as she gave a talk to a small crowd that had gathered.

Tess opted for a tan shirt with ruched detailling alongside a pair of white heels to finish off her ensemble, while Gayle added a tropical-print shirt to hers alongside black heels.

The mum-of-two said in her caption: "It's been so rewarding to see @Naia_beach picked up by so many amazing stores, from local to international, we're on a mission to make women look and feel their best!"

Fans were quick to comment, as one wrote: "So fabulous doll! Congratulations to you both," and a second shared: "Massive congratulations to you both! Best bikinis!"

© Guy Levy Tess has some of the best looks

A third added: "Looking good @gayle_x_ and @tessdaly," while dozens of other fans shared applauding emojis in the comments section.

Although Tess' more daring fashions often grab attention, sometimes her more casual looks are just as capable at turning a head, and she proved that when she showcased her pyjama set.

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old posted a picture of herself and Gayle wearing matching pyjamas in honour of her close pal's birthday. The duo twinned in the luxurious short pyjama sets featuring navy piping and their respective first names embroidered above a small pocket.

Tess wore her blonde tresses down loose around her shoulders and accessorised with a gleaming gold pendant necklace, a twisted gold bangle and stacks of silver rings. Paying tribute to her friend, Tess captioned her photo: "Never too old for matching pjs! HBD @gayle_x_" followed by a party emoji and a red love heart.

