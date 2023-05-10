Tess Daly is a retro dream with 70s hair on date night with Vernon Kay

The Strictly Come Dancing star danced the night away at King Charles' coronation concert

Strictly Come Dancing star Tess Daly is no stranger to a glamorous style moment, having dazzled fans of the BBC show for the past two decades with her scene-stealing ballroom outfits.

The 54-year-old star swapped her Strictly sparkles for a more relaxed look on Sunday as she and her husband Vernon Kay, 49, attended King Charles' coronation concert in Windsor. Taking to Instagram to share a behind the scenes look at their regal date night, Tess was glowing in a chic cream blazer and retro sunglasses.

Take a look at All Star Family Fortunes star Vernon's epic dance moves in Tess' video below…

WATCH: Tess Daly dances the night away with Vernon Kay

Tess' blonde hair looked fabulous in voluminous 70s-style curls. Adding to her retro aesthetic, the mother-of-two added oversized square sunglasses with a funky orange tint to elevate her stylish getup.

As for makeup, the TV star highlighted her ageless glow with a peachy blush, dewy foundation and rosé-hued lipgloss.

"Oh what a night! An unforgettable evening celebrating the Coronation at Windsor Castle," Tess penned on her Instagram post, which quickly caught the attention of her fans.

"I am obsessed with your sunglasses!" commented one fan, as another added: "Absolutely LOVE those sunglasses, what designer are they?"

Tess didn't disclose where her statement shades were from, but we've hunted them down as Gucci's 'Square Acetate and Metal Sunglasses'.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's relationship

Vernon and Tess tied the knot on 12 September 2003. They started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4, and Vernon previously told Digital Spy that they "instantly had such a blast together".

© Getty Tess and Vernon tied the knot in 2003

The couple donned matching white outfits for their low-key first wedding, which took place in Vernon’s hometown of Horwich. They went on to have a vow renewal for their tenth wedding anniversary, so it would come as no surprise if they are planning another special celebration next year to mark 20 years of marriage.

© Getty Tess at the BAFTA Awards with her husband Vernon Kay

Taking to TikTok earlier this year, the glamorous TV presenter described her relationship with Vernon as being "so much fun" before admitting she still gets butterflies when her husband of 19 years lights up her phone with a text message.

© Getty The TV couple share two children together

"We celebrate our 20-year anniversary in September, and we still sit down for dinner and have so much to talk about - we just have a real laugh," she added.

© Instagram The Strictly star revealed she still gets 'butterflies' when her husband texts her

