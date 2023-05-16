Today's Hoda Kotb turns heads in tight leather dress amid daughter Hope's health update

The Today show anchor revealed in March her daughter was in the ICU

Hoda Kotb has faced a difficult couple of months after her youngest daughter, Hope, was admitted to the ICU in March – but the smile was back on her face on Monday when she attended the Webby Awards in a head-turning leather dress.

The Today star, 58, looked sensational in the sleeveless design, which boasted a nipped-in waist, cut-out shoulder detail, and a slim skirt that fell to the floor. She accessorized with a chunky bangle, double-stacked hooped earrings, and elongated her frame in a pair of strappy black heels. Her hair was styled in her signature blow-out style, and she added some drama with a dark berry lip and highlighted cheeks.

© Getty Images Hoda looked gorgeous in her black leather dress

Hoda couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she posed for photos on the red carpet ahead of the event, which saw her presented with an award for Best Interview/Talk Show Podcast for 'Making Space with Hoda Kotb'.

While she was clearly delighted to be honored at the ceremony, Hoda's infectious smile was no doubt also due to her three-year-old making "great progress" in her recovery following her hospital stay.

© Getty Images Hoda was all smiles on the red carpet

"She's doing better. There's still a long road to go, but she's doing much better," the co-anchor told Page Six at the event. "We're making great progress," she added. "This kid is full of healing light, as I say to her."

Hoda has not revealed the exact reason behind Hope's hospitalization but admitted she has learned how to cope with the stress of it all. "It is a lot, but I have a good group with me helping me, and I think I've learned to, like, sometimes you gotta roll with it," she explained. "You gotta trust and kind of surrender, and that's kind of how I've been going through it. But she's doing a great job."

© Getty Images Hoda won an award for Best Interview/Talk Show Podcast for 'Making Space with Hoda Kotb'.

In March, the Emmy Award-winning journalist took a break from her co-hosting duties on Today with Hoda & Jenna when Hope's health complications escalated.

On her return, she revealed that Hope was admitted to the ICU during her stay in the hospital. "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," Hoda said during the March 6 episode.

© Getty Images Hoda was presented her award by Wilmer Valderrama

"I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy." Though Hoda has not divulged the specifics of Hope's diagnosis, she did describe the ordeal as "really scary" on a previous episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Throughout the difficult period, both Hoda and her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, 65, remained steadfastly by Hope's side as she fought through her symptoms. The former couple separated in January 2022 after eight years together, but still successfully co-parent their children. They also share daughter, Hayley, six.

See more photos of Hoda and her daughters below...

© Instagram Hoda hasn't revealed why Hope was in the hospital

Hoda's youngest daughter was in the ICU

Hoda with her daughters and ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

