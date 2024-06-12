Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Golda Rosheuvel and Nicola Coughlan resemble actual royalty for Bridgerton premiere – best photos
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Golda Rosheuvel and Nicola Coughlan resemble actual royalty for Bridgerton premiere – best photos

The second part of Bridgerton's third season drops on Thursday

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The stars have well and truly turned out in style for the premiere of Bridgeton's third season's second part.

After that almighty cliffhanger, we can't wait to see how the rest of episodes pan out and how love will find its way to make sure that Colin and Penelope have their happily ever after, as well as setting up the inevitable fourth season.

WATCH: See the trailer for Bridgerton's third season

For the show's London premiere on Wednesday evening, the stars turned out in style, with Golda Rosheuvel putting her character of Queen Charlotte to shame with a show-stealing outfit, while newbie to the show, Hannah New, rocked a sublime black dress.

Scroll through for the best photos from the premiere…

1/4

Nicola Coughlan© Lia Toby

Nicola Coughlan

Leading lady Nicola was the true belle of the ball in a beautiful crystal dress with a lavish sheer train. The actress finished off her look with a pair of spectacular velvet gloves. Sublime!

2/4

Golda Rosheuvel in a blue floral dress giving a disapproving look© Dave Benett

Golda Rosheuvel

Golda rocked an outfit that would surely even turn the head of Queen Charlotte in the Ton. The 54-year-old wore her hair in a style strikingly similar to Charlotte while rocking a divine blue floral dress that encapsulated her stunning figure.

3/4

Luke Newton in a black outfit© John Phillips

Luke Newton

Luke proved to be the leading man of our dreams as he channelled his character's inner rogue with his eye-catching ensemble. The seductive look consisted of black denim and we could easily imagine the lovable Colin wearing this on the show!

4/4

Hannah New in a black dress© Lia Toby

Hannah New

Hannah was one of the most intriguing characters of the new series, and the actress dressed to impress with her svelte little black dress. The stunning look even carried unique jewellery detailing.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more