Madonna, 65, rocks waist-cinching suit that needs to be seen to be believed

NYC pride was a family affair for music legend Madonna, 65, who took to the stage at LadyLand festival alongside her daughters Lourdes Leon, 27, and 11-year-old twins, Stella and Estere.

The 'Hung Up' hitmaker served as a judge for a Vogue Ball House Battle, a tribute to the 'Vogue' section of her acclaimed Celebration Tour, flashing several 10s for a vogueing competition at the pride event.

"Divas to the dance floor, please!!!" penned Madonna on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who came out to support NYC pride at the @ladylandfestival! Love you all so much!!!!!"

© Instagram Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon pose for a photo during her appearance at LadyLand 2024

Madonna has caused a stir in recent years for her age-defying style, proving her penchant for experimental fashion as she continues to serve as an ageless sartorial icon.

On Sunday, the mother-of-six defied expectations in a waist-cinching flared suit, rocking a lace-up blazer that accentuated her feminine curves.

© Instagram Madonna rocked a waist-cinching suit for her surprise appearance

Madonna's co-ord was adorned with lace detailing and deconstructed buckles, adding drama to her all-white ensemble. The star layered her fit-and-flare attire over a peachy-hued silky bralette, adding several layers of dazzling diamond jewellery.

The Grammy-winning singer wore her platinum blonde hair in Hollywood curls that tumbled past her shoulders, adding a dramatic smokey eye and purple-toned lipstick to complete her ageless beauty glow.

Fans were left in disbelief at Madonna's exceptional style moment, rushing to the comments of her Instagram post to pen their thoughts on her appearance.

"Madonna you look wonderful, a dazzling goddess," penned one fan, as another wrote: "Our ageless Queen of the Universe!!!"

© Instagram Madonna poses with her twin daughters Stella and Estere for a photo for her set at LadyLand 2024

"Looking youthful and on fire!" quipped a third fan, as a fourth added: "Why are you ageing backwards!"

Madonna shares the stage with her children

In her most recent performances, Madonna has made it a regular occurrence to share the stage with her children.

Days before the final show of the The Celebration Tour, Madonna shared a post that celebrated her six children, all of whom had been involved with her world tour in some way, particularly her four youngest, David, Mercy James, and her twins Stella and Estere.

Madonna with daughters Estelle, Mercy and Estere and son David

"On the day before our 80th show of the Celebration Tour I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this journey, each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage," she lovingly wrote.

"Rehearsals began over a year ago with almost a two month break waiting for me to recover from a near death experience. They never stopped practicing… they never stopped cheering me on and supporting me."