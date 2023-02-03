Lourdes Leon rocks edgy denim dress and lacy heeled boots Madonna's daughter was a dream in double denim as she stepped out in New York

When your mother is Madonna, iconic fashion sense is in your blood. This is certainly the case for Lourdes Leon, who arrived at the Marc Jacobs show in New York on Thursday evening and made quite the statement. For the star-studded event, Lourdes served up noughties nostalgia in a head-to-toe denim look - but that's not all fans are talking about.

The 26-year-old showed off her styling skills in the light-wash denim concoction which featured a bustier corset top and an off-the-shoulder silhouette. She paired the ankle-length coat with some cream-coloured lace-up boots that merged Victoriana details with Y2K leg-warmer textures. The stunning look was sourced from an unreleased collaboration between Marc Jacobs and Blumarine and quite frankly, we're besotted.

The star clasped a deconstructed denim handbag for all evening essentials and wore her glossy raven hair down loose in a straightened style with bangs.

Lourdes Leon donned double denim for the glittering event

The singer glowed under flashing camera lights, which highlighted a dramatic beauty blend. A flawless complexion, thick lashes and a defined nude lick of lip gloss accentuated her famous features.

The star arrived at the Marc Jacobs show but was controversially turned away

Unfortunately for the star, she arrived after the doors had closed for the event, despite being the face of Marc Jacob's 2021 campaign. Evidently, the security guards haven't heard of the term 'fashionably late.'

She rocked a pair of cream heeled boots with lace detailing

Fans took to Twitter to share their frustration at Lourdes' barring from the show. "She got denied but slayed," one wrote in support, while another commented: "If I were Lourdes I'd use my power of my mom being Madonna and fire the security!"

Lourdes was back at it again with her daring outfit choices last week. She proved her fashion credentials once more, posing in a barely there string dress while on holiday in the Caribbean. The black, deconstructed piece hung delicately across the singer's body and culminated in a spider-web style design.

