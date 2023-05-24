Age-defying Andie MacDowell, 65, turns heads as she steps out in Cannes

The Groundhog Day is embracing her age with pride

Embracing her age with absolute pride, Hollywood veteran Andie MacDowell, 65, graced the streets of Cannes flaunting her natural beauty, going completely makeup-free on Tuesday.

The esteemed actress, who was in the glamorous French city for the 76th Cannes film festival, donned a stylish summer ensemble.

Her chic midi dress, striped in white, was a picture of elegance, boasting three-quarter length sleeves and a flattering low-cut neckline.

To complete the look, she wore a trendy pair of brown and black platform heels as she elegantly made her way out of the La Majestic hotel.

Andie, who celebrated her 65th birthday last month, styled her naturally grey hair into a simple low bun and accentuated her look with a pair of classic black sunglasses.

In recent years, the actress has been an outspoken advocate for natural aging, embracing her grey hair and choosing not to rely on harsh dyes to maintain a more youthful appearance.

Earlier that day, she was spotted in a casual outfit, sporting a white shirt, beige trousers, and a classy suede brown jacket. Her outfit was perfectly complemented by matching brown shoes and a beige handbag that she carried gracefully in her arms.

As she returned to her hotel, the star seemed visibly moved by a warm welcome from a group of fans. Touched, she held a hand to her heart as she gratefully accepted a sweet bouquet of flowers.

In a recent conversation with Katie Couric, the Groundhog Day actress shared her refreshing perspective on aging in Hollywood.

She revealed that since deciding to let her hair go grey, she feels more authentically herself, regardless of public opinion. "How old do you think I look?" she queried Katie, "I'm going to be 65. What do you think I look, 75, just because I let my hair go grey? I don't care. I want to be old."

Andie with her daughter

"I'm tired of trying to be young. I don't want to be young, I've been young," the Four Weddings and a Funeral star confessed, expressing that the effort of maintaining a youthful appearance in the midst of other health and beauty routines was simply too taxing.

"To be an older person trying to be young, what an effort," she lamented, "I just can't keep up the charade! I can't!"

Andie is starring in new Netflix show

Far from regretting her decision to stop dyeing her hair, Andie revealed that embracing her natural salt-and-pepper locks had surprising benefits.

"As it was growing out, my eyes popped and the colour of them looked a little different. My skin looked better," she noted. "It empowered me more. I felt more powerful and I felt more genuine and I felt more myself."

Andie was a brunette before she decided to embrace her grey locks

She also confessed that she had been considering this move for quite some time, but had often been discouraged from showcasing her natural hair colour.

"It was something I wanted young, at a younger age, I thought that it would suit me," she shared, "I thought it would look good on my face.

And when it started growing out during COVID, I saw I was right...It looks good on me."

Andie MacDowell stars in Netflix drama Maid

Whilst open to changing her mind in the future, Andie highlighted the fantastic aspect of beauty, stating, "we have a lot of options."

