Heidi Klum almost bares all in cut-out mini dress you don't want to miss

Heidi Klum knows how to make an entrance. The 49-year-old stole the show at The Little Mermaid premiere in LA on Monday in a head-turning dress by Berlin-based couture designer, Jasmin Erbaş.

The AGT judge looked sensational in her barely-there frock which resembled a butterfly and left very little to the imagination. Heidi put her supermodel physique front and center, with the shimmery wings expanding over her torso while exposing hints of her tiny waist and back.

© Getty Images Heidi's dress resembled a butterfly

Heidi's dress also boasted a flowing sheer train that was attached to a thigh-skimming mini skirt that showcased her long legs, which were elongated further in her flesh-colored heels.

The TV star let her dress do all the talking and kept the rest of her look understated, wearing her hair in long, loose waves with a pop of color on her cheeks and a soft smokey eye, and a nude lip.

© Getty Images Heidi's dress had a sheer train

Before she hit the blue carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, Heidi took to Instagram to share a video of herself having her hair and makeup done by her glam squad while wearing a tiny white and red bikini, which you can see in the video below.

Heidi's stylist, Rob Zangardi, shared a photo of her finished look on his Instagram account and his followers were in awe of her appearance. "This look is gorgeous!!" replied one. A second said: "This dress was beautiful." A third added: "Excellent choice," and a fourth simply wrote: "Stunning!!"

© Getty Images Heidi's dress featured cut-out sections across her torso

Heidi's return to LA comes after she enjoyed jet-setting around Europe to support her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and his band Tokio Hotel over the last few weeks. The group is on their Beyond the World Tour 2023 and she's been documenting their adventures on social media.

© Instagram Heidi joined her husband Tom on his Tokio Hotel tour

Ironically, her ex-husband, Seal is currently embarking on a world tour too. Seal confirmed he had begun traveling around the US on April 28 following his first performance in Arizona on April 25.

© Getty Images Heidi married Tom Kaulitz in 2018

While the British singer got divorced from the Victoria's Secret model in 2014, the couple have continued to co-parent their children ever since. Seal and Heidi share four children together: Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou Samuel, 13, as well as Heidi's daughter Leni, 18, from her previous relationship with former F1 team manager Flavio Briatore (who Seal adopted in 2009).

© Getty Images Seal and Heidi split in 2014

Not that it has been easy. Seal addressed their relationship in an interview with US Weekly. "It can be challenging," he said, talking about co-parenting. "It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it is really easy and that's not a real challenge at all."

He continued: "But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces. I never had that teamwork [with Heidi]. We never had teamwork."

© Clive Brunskill Heidi Klum and Seal share four children together

Heidi reiterated Seal's comments when she spoke to the Express and said co-parenting with "someone you're not with any more" isn't "all rosy". She also confessed that her relationship with Seal was "sometimes hard," but that all they could do was "try".

The three youngest children still live at home but Leni left LA for New York last year to attend college.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Seal adopted daughter Leni in 2009

