Tess Daly shows off sky-high legs in sultry swimsuit you don't want to miss

Tess Daly looked sensational on Friday when she was spotted posing up a storm in a sun-soaked swimwear snap.

The 54-year-old Strictly Come Dancing host was a vision in the sizzling photo which saw her rocking a matching set from her latest Naia Beachwear range. The fabulous swimsuit featured an ultra-flattering halterneck adorned with a statement gold embellishment. Tess also slipped into a matching kaftan in the same navy-blue and white striped hues.

Captioning the post, Tess penned: "Our @naia_beach SS23 collection is in full swing! It's called the 'Icon Collection' and we're so so proud of this one! Bring on the sunshine." The star is certainly ready for the warm weather and accessorised her look with a pair of on-trend orange-tinted sunglasses.

Her iconic blond tresses were worn down and straight and looked picture-perfect in the candid beach shot. As for her makeup, Tess opted for brushes of warm bronzer and a slick of nude lipgloss - stunning. The BBC host also stepped into a pair of perspex sandals that featured a dramatic gold heel, perfectly complimenting the subtle gold touches of her beach look.

Tess game fans a sneak peek of SS24 on Tuesday

Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to rush in with comments. BGT judge and avid Naia beach wearer, Amanda Holden weighed in with a simple red love heart emoji. Meanwhile, one fan added: "Stunning gorgeous photo." A second penned: "Lovely Tess, always beautiful xx."

The luxury brand was created by the star and her friend, Gayle Lawton, back in 2021 during the pandemic and has since gone from strength to strength. Talking about the ethos of the company on its official website, Tess and Gayle penned: "Like many we were constantly seeking beautiful swim and resort wear, that would fit perfectly and empower us the wearer. Finding this a difficult task, we decided to combine our extensive backgrounds in the world of fashion and create NAIA. Iconic designs that reflect the quality and exclusivity that glamorous globetrotters aspire to.

Tess is always rocking a Naia beach piece

"Our mission at NAIA is for you to feel comfortable, confident and special when wearing our collections, that’s why each piece is designed for an ultra flattering fit, with timeless luxury fabrics and subtle, elegant glamour in every piece…"

Tess and Gayle gave fans a sneak peek of even more upcoming designs on Tuesday where the blonde-haired duo was spotted on Tess' Instagram posing alongside a rail full of new designs.

Alongside the preview, Tess wrote: "A great day of design meetings for our @Naia_beach SS24 swimwear collection @gayle_x_".

