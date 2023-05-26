Tess Daly dazzles in figure-flattering jeans - and fans are impressed

It could be a glamorous red carpet appearance or an off-duty outing with her family but one thing is for certain and that is that Tess Daly always nails it when it comes to her fashion - and her latest look definitely didn't disappoint.

The 54-year-old Strictly Come Dancing host took to her Instagram account on Tuesday with a truly stunning photo where she was captured giving fans a sneak peek of the new Naia Beach summer 2024 collection alongside her business partner, Gayle Lawton. In the photo, Tess donned the most flattering pair of dark wash jeans which featured a wide leg and high waist.

The piece also featured to large pockets on her hips adding a hint of the currently on-trend 'combat' style. Tess perfectly balanced the oversized jeans with an elegant floral sling-sleeved blouse that had dramatic frilly cuffs and an ultra-sophisticated high neckline.

Captioning the post, the wife of Vernon Kay penned: "A great day of design meetings for our @Naia_beach SS24 swimwear collection."As for her hair, the star embraced the warm weather and opted to push back the front of her long straight locks back with her sunglasses. The rest of her iconic blonde tresses were simply worn cascading down past her shoulders.

Tess is always rocking a Naia beach piece

Her flawless makeup look complimented the warm pink hues of her classy top and featured a slick of taupe lipstick, warm bronzer and lashings of mascara - a winning combination! Tess also added the perfect final touch to her summery ensemble; a pair of gold earrings shaped like sea shells.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to rush in with their comments for the star. One fan penned: "Looking lovely love you,Tess." alongside a string of red love heart emojis. A second added: "FABULOUS," whilst others were lost for words and simply added long strings of heart eyes, love hearts and flame emojis.

Tess is so proud of her beachwear brand and can often be spotted sporting a number of the gorgeous pieces herself. Talking about the ethos of the brand on its official website, Tess and Gayle penned: "Like many we were constantly seeking beautiful swim and resort wear, that would fit perfectly and empower us the wearer. Finding this a difficult task, we decided to combine our extensive backgrounds in the world of fashion and create NAIA. Iconic designs that reflect the quality and exclusivity that glamorous globetrotters aspire to.

"Our mission at NAIA is for you to feel comfortable, confident and special when wearing our collections, that’s why each piece is designed for an ultra flattering fit, with timeless luxury fabrics and subtle, elegant glamour in every piece…"

Tess and Gayle first launched the company in 2021 during the pandemic. Many of Tess' celebrity pals have been spotted rocking the luxury brand including sun-worshipper and Britain's Got Talent judge, Amanda Holden who is never short of looking fabulous in a bikini!

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.