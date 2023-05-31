Geri Horner sizzles in white strapless gown for night out with husband Christan Horner

Geri Horner enjoyed a star-studded night out with her adoring husband, Christian Horner, on Saturday when she was spotted at Louis Vuitton's collaboration party with Tag Heuer.

The former Spice Girl did not disappoint when it came to her sizzling outfit for the evening out and opted to stay within her usual cream colour palette rocking a strapless bandage dress in a stunning ivory hue.

Captioning a photo from the evening on her Instagram account, Geri replied: "Saturday evening with Tag Heuer x Louis Vuitton thank you for having us! @granturismomovie @tagheuer @louisvuitton Styling @marthaward Hair @joepickeringtaylor Makeup @charlottereidmakeup."

Adding a tiny pop of colour, Geri accessorised her look with a tanned cross-body bag and a simple pendant necklace. She wore her fiery tresses down and straight and opted for a face of picture-perfect makeup comprised of black eyeliner, lashings of mascara, and natural nude lipstick - a winning combination!

© Getty Images Geri Halliwell Horner and Christian Horner attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco

In the fabulous photo, Geri wasn't just standing with her adoring husband, but also A-list actor, Tom Holland, and CEO of Tag Heuer, Frédéric Arnault. The Spiderman star was perfectly in keeping with Geri's muted colour scheme as he wore a white vest with a cream jacket.

Fans went wild for the photo and took to the comments section with messages for the star: "You look so gorgeous," one commented alongside a string of love heart emojis. A second quipped: "This is my multiverse of madness [red love heart emoji]'". "Hanging out with Tom," a third wrote, alongside two heart-eyes emojis. Meanwhile, a fourth added: "You look so good!!! @therealgerihalliwell [red love heart emoji]".

© Arnold Jerocki The happy couple were all smiles

The fabulous night out came just before Geri and Christian were spotted attending the F1 in Monaco on Sunday and once again, the former pop star pulled out all the stops for another flawless white ensemble. This time, Geri slipped into an ultra-stylish Gucci shirt dress which she teamed with a pair of logo-emblazoned cork wedges.

The dazzling dress featured a waist-cinching belt in the same white hue with a dramatic gold buckle - twinning with the bold Gucci logo on the star's shoes. Later that night, Geri slipped into an ethereal gown for the F1 Gala Dinner.

© Getty Images Geri looked so flawless at the Gala Dinner

Monaco is a very special place for the happy couple. During an interview with The Telegraph, Christian explained how he and his wife actually crossed paths a couple of times before they started dating in January 2015.

"She was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone's in Monaco one year and came down the pit lane," he revealed of the first time they met back in 2009. "I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well.

"Anyway, she gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek. So I thought, 'OK, I'm on for a kiss on the cheek here!' And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me!" A few years later, they embarked on a relationship, so sweet!

