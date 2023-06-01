Abbey Clancy turns up the heat in slinky string bikini

Abbey Clancy strikes again! The former Britain's Next Top Model contestant put her modelling credentials on full display on Wednesday, when she posed up a storm for a candid pre-spa bikini photo.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-four's physique looked flawless and was perfectly showcased in the stylish grey two-piece that featured two grey ties on either side of the animal print bikini bottoms.

Captioning the post, the 37-year-old simply penned: "Spa time." Abbey's choice of swimwear was perfectly in keeping with the lavish changing room decor also captured in the flawless shot. It featured an ultra-glam marbled floor in the same grey hue, as well as matching tiles on the walls - incredible! Not to mention the marble sink which was backed onto a wall covered in mirrors.

As for the blonde bombshell's iconic tresses, she opted for a tousled head of beach waves - perfectly complementing the summer-ready ensemble. Her quick snap showed off Abbey's immaculately manicured fingernails which were in an on-trend almond shape and coated in a light nude polish.

This isn't the first time fans have had a glimpse of the star's perfectly toned torso as last week, she was spotted flaunting her stomach for a different kind of treatment. Taking to her social media account, she reshared an update of herself laying on a bed with her tummy out.

According to the professional who shared the snap, the blonde-haired beauty had a "SkinTyte," treatment. Throughout the appointment, Abbey looked like she was posing for a catalog as she lay in a long-sleeve black crop top. Her cascading locks looked sensational and were swept to one side. Even the protective sunglasses perfectly suited the star!

The star is currently enjoying a sun-soaked holiday with her family whilst away, she shared the cutest video of what appeared to be her youngest son, Jack, three, giggling away during a trip to the beach.

Alongside the sweet clip which you can see below, Abbey wrote: "Nothing better than my boy's laugh," and a pink love heart emoji. Her little one looked so sweet in a light blue T-shirt, patterned shorts, and matching blue sunglasses.

Abbey and her adoring husband, Peter Crouch, are also the doting parents to Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, and Johnny, five. The family couldn't have a closer bond, and Abbey opened up about being a mum-of-four to Health and Wellbeing. She said: "I love to be in the kitchen and enjoy making hearty, home-cooked food for my family at mealtimes. My husband's 6'7" and my brother (who lives with us) is 6'4", so I’ve got these big, burly men in my house who need their plates to be piled high."

Peter also opened up to Red Stripe Presents, about being a dad and confirmed that a fifth baby definitely isn't on the cards. He explained: "Oh 100 per cent [we are not having another child]." A moment later, Peter admitted: "I don’t know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it! [To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed. Being able to take them to school now, pick them up, and being hands-on."

