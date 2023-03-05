Abbey Clancy shows off incredibly toned legs in daring sheer dress The model is married to Peter Crouch

Abbey Clancy has established herself as a veritable fashionista – and on Saturday, the star commanded attention in a daring maxi dress.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four shared a carousel of stunning outfit photos ahead of her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. For the special occasion, Abbey, 37, slipped into a sheer, skintight black dress which did well to highlight her gym-honed legs.

The model elevated her glam look with a pair of strappy black heels, a sleek white manicure and a pair of oversized geometric earrings.

As for hair and makeup, the former Strictly Come Dancing star styled her warm honeyed locks into a playful up-do, and completed her look with a slick of plum lipstick, a pop of gleaming highlighter and a sweep of bronzer.

Sharing the photo with her legion of followers, Abbey simply captioned her snapshot with three black heart emojis.

Fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the blonde beauty, with one writing: "STUNNING!!! I love that dress," while a second gushed: "You are literally something else," followed by a flame emoji.

A third noted: "Beautiful... so tall," and a fourth eagle-eyed follower shared: "Stunning. The last pic is like looking at your daughter Liberty's profile."

Peter and Abbey share four beautiful children together: Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack. And back in December 2022, Abbey and Pete's brood played a pivotal role in the couple's stunning wedding vow renewal ceremony.

The lovebirds, who chose to relive the memories of their 2011 wedding on a secluded private island at the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, were walked down the aisle by their four children.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Peter shared: "To share this beautiful occasion with the family we created after all these years was really special. They loved it."

Echoing her husband's sentiments, Abbey added: "We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth."

