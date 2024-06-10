Abbey Clancy has legs for days in stylish bikini on romantic holiday

We can always count on Abbey Clancy to give us summer holiday inspiration, and she's just done it again.

Rocking a tiny white bikini during a romantic break to Sicily with husband Peter Crouch, the 38-year-old model looked absolutely amazing in a slew of sun-soaked Instagram snaps shared over the weekend.

The Therapy Crouch podcast host looked incredible as she gazed out to sea from her private villa's balcony, wearing a skimpy white two-piece. Another envy-inducing photo from their break showed the couple – who left their four children Liberty, Sophia, Johnny and Jack at home – cuddling up together.

While Abbey was rocking stylish swimwear, former Tottenham and Liverpool striker Crouch sported a pair of rather jazzy swimming trunks. "The best few days," Abbey captioned the photographs.

© Getty Abbey Clancy wowed in a white bikini on holiday in Sicily

It's plain to see that the pair keep in great shape, but that doesn't mean they don't enjoy a drink or two or indulge in delicious food on holiday.

Abbey shared a photo of two glasses of chilled white wine and they also tucked into delicious-looking artichoke pizza during a romantic rendezvous at a local restaurant.

© Instagram The 38-year-old podcast host cuddled up to husband Peter Crouch

In another upload from their dreamy getaway, Abbey and Peter were seen living it up on a yacht, enjoying a private tour of a bay and enjoying some champagne on board.

Peter was seen rocking gingham shorts as the pair enjoyed a relaxing day on board.

© Instagram Abbey and Peter were seen living it up on a yacht

The pair looked incredibly bronzed, with Abbey sporting a green baseball cap as she draped herself over her husband for a sweet photo opportunity.

The couple seemed to be having a wonderful time enjoying well-deserved time away from the routine of family life at home with their four children.

© Instagram Abbey snuggled up to Peter on board a boat

Abbey Clancy's fitness regime

Abbey isn't a slave to the gym and relies on being a busy mother of four to keep her in good shape.

© Instagram The couple shared an insight into their holiday diet

She previously told Your Fitness Today magazine that pushing a pram counted as her daily exercise, saying: "I hate running, I can't do it but I love a family bike ride or pushing the pram with my 20 million stone baby!"

Then the toning element comes from reformer Pilates, I love it."

© Instagram The Therapy Crouch stars don't deprive themselves of things they enjoy

The former Britain's Next Top Model judge reportedly enjoys £12-a-go classes at Bootcamp Pilates, which is also one of Elizabeth Hurley's got-tos for keeping in shape.

Bootcamp Pilates guru Dominque Day previously told The Sun: "Our workouts differ from traditional gym ones as they don’t bulk up muscle and you get a gorgeous Pilates body as seen with Abbey."

© Instagram Former Tottenham striker Crouch was living his best life

The legs and limbs are leaner and longer – but ultimately that’s down to the strength of the core."

Abbey also loves horse riding, especially in the summer, and swears by outdoor activities like walking to keep her fit.